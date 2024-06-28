Max Verstappen: Christian Horner tells Mercedes' Toto Wolff he could sign Jos Verstappen for 2025 instead

Red Bull boss Christian Horner has mischievously suggested that Toto Wolff could instead try to sign Jos Verstappen after accusing Mercedes of "distraction tactics" over their pursuit of Max.

A day after Max Verstappen confirmed after being pressed by the media ahead of the Austrian GP that he would be staying at Red Bull for 2025, where he has a contract for another four seasons, Horner was asked in his appearance in Friday's FIA press conference why he thought Wolff has continued to speak about his interest in F1's world champion.

"That's a question you would have to ask Toto," replied Horner.

"Max was pretty resolute in what he said in this conference [on Thursday].

"He's always been absolutely consistent with that with the team. I think it's purely a tactic of distraction.

"If he does want a Verstappen for next year then I guess Jos is potentially available."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Max Verstappen dismissed rumours he'd leave Red Bull anytime soon saying he's focused on next year.

Tension at Red Bull amid the investigation into Horner at the start of the season - which included Jos Verstappen, a former F1 driver himself, explosively suggesting in an interview that the team was "in danger of being torn apart" if the team principal remained in position - had led to speculation about Max Verstappen's future despite the Dutchman's contract ostensibly running to 2028.

With Lewis Hamilton leaving Mercedes at the end of this season for Ferrari, Wolff's team have a seat open for 2025 next to George Russell.

Wolff said in April that Max Verstappen was his top target, although also stressed that Mercedes first needed to focus on improving their own car amid a disappointing start to their season.

The Mercedes team principal said after last Sunday's Spanish GP that there were no talks ongoing with the world champion "because I think we need to look at ourselves and on improving the car". Italian rising star Andrea Kimi Antonelli, who is already the team's junior driver, has been considered the front-runner to replace Hamilton should Mercedes not succeed in luring Max Verstappen.

Image: Horner and Verstappen in discussion on Friday at the Red Bull Ring

Asked what he made of Max Verstappen's remarks on Thursday publicly committing his future to the team for 2025, Horner said: "It only reaffirms everything we already know.

"Max is an important part of our team; he's had all of his victories and podiums in Red Bull Racing cars and three world championships so far. He's a crucial member of the team, he enjoys being part of the team, he's got a tremendous group around him, and we know what the future looks like.

Image: Christian Horner and Jos Verstappen in conversation at the season-opening Bahrain GP back in March

"Obviously a lot of noise has been made about him going elsewhere and sometimes one just thinks that's a distraction tactic that's thrown in because you have to question what are the motives behind that? The driver that has created all the movement in the market [Hamilton] had all the information about the engines and 2026 regulations and so on, and chose to leave and left a vacancy at Mercedes.

"That's why there has been a bit of speculation about who will fill that seat, but it won't be Max Verstappen."

Horner responds to Jos' claim he was blocked from Legends Parade

Horner's reference to Jos Verstappen came amid a press conference in which he was also asked about the state of his relationship with Max's father after claims from the 52-year-old Dutchman earlier on Friday that he had been blocked from taking part in Sunday's race Legends Parade by the Red Bull's team principal.

In quotes attributed to Max's father in De Telegraaf, Verstappen Snr said: "In recent days I have heard from several sources that Christian Horner has done everything he can not to let me drive. And otherwise to ensure that nothing would be filmed. Then I think: say it to my face. This is not necessary for me, I find it very disappointing."

Image: Christian Horner and Jos Verstappen in conversation at the season-opening Bahrain GP back in March

Asked for his response to those claims, Horner said: "The Legends Parade is something which is organised by the circuit.

"There was no veto from my side and I'm sure the legends will be in action later."

On his relationship with Jos, Horner added: "You can't control everything in life. I can't control relationships with drivers' fathers. My focus is on performance with drivers and the team. That's where it will remain.

"I've never had an issue with any of our drivers' fathers in the past and whatever Jos' issues are, I've really got nothing to comment on."

Sky Sports F1's live Austrian GP schedule

Saturday June 29

8.25am: F3 Sprint

10am: Austrian GP Sprint (race starts at 11am)*

12.25pm: F2 Sprint

2pm: Austrian GP Qualifying build-up

3pm: Austrian GP Qualifying

5pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Look back at some of the most dramatic moments throughout the years at the Austrian Grand Prix.

Sunday June 30

7.25am: F3 Feature Race

8.55am: F2 Feature Race

12:30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Austrian GP build-up*

2pm: The AUSTRIAN GRAND PRIX*

4pm: Chequered Flag: Austrian GP reaction*

5pm: Ted's Notebook

*also live on Sky Sports Main Event

F1's triple-header continues at the Austrian Grand Prix with the Sprint format at the Red Bull Ring. Watch every session live on Sky Sports F1, with Sunday's big race at 2pm. Stream every F1 race and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership - No contract, cancel anytime