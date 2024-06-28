Austrian GP: Max Verstappen tops practice despite causing red flag ahead of Sprint Qualifying at Red Bull Ring

Max Verstappen was quickest in the only practice session at the Austrian Grand Prix despite causing a red flag.

Championship leader Verstappen stopped on track halfway through the session due to a sensor issue with his engine but rolled back down the hill on the main straight and was pushed back to the garage.

He came back onto the track just a few minutes later and went on to top the timing sheets by 0.276s from McLaren's Oscar Piastri and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

Lando Norris had gone quickest in the first sector on his soft tyre run but went wide at Turn Four, so aborted his lap and finished down in 13th. McLaren spent the first half of the session testing their new front wing and floor which they have brought to Spielberg.

Carlos Sainz was fourth, with Lewis Hamilton in fifth but the Mercedes driver's best lap was on the hards and set much earlier in the session.

Hamilton was only 0.569s off Verstappen's leading pace but his early speed will be encouraging as Mercedes continue to show strong form after podiums in Canada and Spain.

Esteban Ocon was sixth, with the newly re-signed Lance Stroll in seventh for Aston Martin and George Russell was eighth, also on the hard tyres.

Yuki Tsunoda nearly collided with a slow-moving Williams at the final corner but ended up ninth and Fernando Alonso was 10th.

Quick thinking from Red Bull and Verstappen

It looked like Verstappen was going to lose crucial track time ahead of Sprint Qualifying, which is live on Sky Sports F1 at 3.30pm.

His engineer Gianpiero Lambiase told him to stay in the car after switching the car off, before Verstappen began to roll down the hill on the main straight towards a gap in the pit wall.

The marshals pushed him through the gap into the pit lane where his Red Bull crew retrieved the car and managed to quickly get him back out there, so he didn't lose any time.

Mercedes didn't do a qualifying simulation, but the early signs are they will be up there with Red Bull and McLaren this weekend.

"Mercedes hit the ground running, they seem to be okay on pace. I feel like Ferrari are lacking a bit," said Sky Sports F1's Anthony Davidson.

"Verstappen was supreme, always quick around here and he's got the car to do it.

"We didn't see the full story [with Lando Norris], but that first sector whets the appetite for later.

"I take away from it that Norris is once again Verstappen's closest competitor in Austria."

Austrian Practice Timesheet Driver Team Time 1) Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:05.685 2) Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.276 3) Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.370 4) Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.443 5) Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.569 6) Esteban Ocon Alpine +0.612 7) Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.699 8) George Russell Mercedes +0.701 9) Yuki Tsunoda RB +0.894 10) Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.918 11) Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.049 12) Sergio Perez Red Bull +1.098 13) Lando Norris McLaren +1.195 14) Zhou Guanyu Sauber +1.234 15) Valtteri Bottas Sauber +1.240 16) Daniel Ricciardo RB +1.277 17) Nico Hulkenberg Haas +1.281 18) Alex Albon Williams +1.310 19) Kevin Magnussen Haas +1.460 20) Logan Sargeant Williams +1.574

