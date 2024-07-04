Lando Norris says Max Verstappen doesn't owe him an apology for 'pathetic' Austrian GP collision

Lando Norris withdrew some of his criticism of Max Verstappen regarding their Austrian Grand Prix collision as he insisted his rival does not owe him an apology over the incident.

Red Bull's Verstappen and McLaren's Norris collided as they battled for the lead in the closing stages of last weekend's race, with the Briton left to retire, while Verstappen finished fifth after being forced to pit.

Verstappen was given a 10-second penalty by the stewards for causing the incident, and Norris said after the race he would lose "respect" for the three-time world champion if he did not accept responsibility.

However, speaking at Silverstone ahead of this weekend's British Grand Prix, Norris appeared to backtrack from his initial criticism as he confirmed he had spoken to Verstappen, with whom he shares a friendship.

"Honestly, I don't think he needed to apologise," Norris said. "Some of the things I said in the pen after the race were more just because I was frustrated at the time, a lot of adrenaline, a lot of emotions and I probably said some things I didn't necessarily believe in, especially later on in the week.

"It was tough. It was a pretty pathetic incident in terms of what ended both our races. It wasn't like a hit, it wasn't like an obvious bit of contact. It was probably one of the smallest bits of contact you could have, but with a pretty terrible consequence for both of us, especially for myself.

"He doesn't need to. I don't expect an apology from him. I don't think he should apologise. I thought it was, as reviewed, good racing, at times maybe very close to the edge, but like I said we've spoken about it and we're both happy to go racing again."

Norris: FIA need to be aware something could go wrong

Despite softening his stance, Norris urged the sport's governing body to provide further clarity regarding drivers moving under braking, which is what he accused Verstappen of doing on multiple occasions over team radio before the collision.

"I think it was still very clear that it was happening, but it's a tricky one," Norris said. "Max isn't going to want to crash, he isn't going to want to ruin his own race and his own chances.

"I think yes, there are definitely things I need to do slightly differently but in the end of it, I don't think he's going to change too much, I don't think I need to change too much.

"Could we have avoided the crash? Definitely, because I easily could have used more kerb. But there's things from both sides that I'm sure we wanted to do better or in a slightly different way.

"But on the whole, I think avoiding an incident from moving under braking is probably the biggest part of it. There could very easily be an incident that comes from such a thing and I think the only thing we have to be very careful of is something that could happen.

"So that's just something for the future and something that the stewards and FIA need to be aware of, that something could easily go wrong. So I think to a certain point, you're defending, you're being aggressive and that's ok, but there will be a point when there is a limit and I think that just needs to be defined in a slightly better way."

The ultimate consequence of the incident was Verstappen, who is chasing a fourth successive drivers' title, extending his lead over Norris at the top of the standings to 81 points.

With the season reaching its halfway point at Silverstone this weekend, Norris has a mountain to climb, but insists he is excited to resume his contest with Verstappen in front of his home fans.

"It's clear how he races. It's tough, it's on the limit. It's what we love, it's what I love," Norris said.

"I thoroughly enjoyed the whole fight I had with him. Of course it was a shame things ended the way they did. But apart from that, things are clear from what you see on TV and I'm excited to go racing again this weekend."

The British Grand Prix takes place this Sunday live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Showcase

