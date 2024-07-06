British GP: George Russell tops wet Silverstone practice from Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris ahead of qualifying

F1's three British drivers locked out the top spots in a wet final practice as George Russell led a Mercedes one-two from Lewis Hamilton and McLaren's Lando Norris was third; watch qualifying at 3pm - live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Showcase - with build-up from 2.15pm
Saturday 6 July 2024 12:58, UK
George Russell set the pace from Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris in a wet final practice for the British Grand Prix.
Heavy rain fell in the morning at Silverstone but stopped in time for practice, where Mercedes immediately looked strong in the cold, wet conditions.
Russell was just 0.035s quicker than Hamilton, with Friday's fastest driver Norris 0.185s off the 1:37.529 benchmark time ahead of qualifying, which is live at 3pm on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Showcase.
After the three Brits there was a gap of six tenths to Carlos Sainz in fourth and championship leader Max Verstappen was 0.864s behind Russell.
Verstappen had a spin early in the session, while Alpine's Pierre Gasly also lost control of his car but beached it in the gravel and caused a short red flag.
Charles Leclerc, Oscar Piastri, Sergio Perez, Fernando Alonso and Nico Hulkenberg made up the top 10.
For the first half of the session, there was no rain and the track continued to get faster with the drivers electing to use just one set of intermediates for the practice hour.
Several drivers traded top spot but Russell pipped Hamilton as the Mercedes pair were told where to find lap time on the radio, with different lines being used.
Mercedes have traditionally been strong in the rain, so will be hoping the wet weather continues into qualifying later on.
The only fully wet competitive qualifying this year was Sprint Qualifying in China, where Norris beat Hamilton to pole.
After topping both of Friday's practice sessions, Norris said he was open to rain and he also looks strong in the wet.
Verstappen has often delivered when it mattered most, so cannot be ruled out. However, Red Bull look to be on the back foot compared to McLaren in all conditions, and Mercedes in the rain.
"A top three of Brits and all within less than two tenths of a second of each other," said Sky Sports F1's Karun Chandhok.
"I think when we get to qualifying they will carry confidence. Knowing you have got a car that's up there and can get its tyres up to temperature quickly, will give you confidence in a wet qualifying this afternoon."
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|1) George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:37.529
|2) Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|+0.035
|3) Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+0.185
|4) Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|+0.610
|5) Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.864
|6) Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.925
|7) Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+1.125
|8) Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+1.411
|9) Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|+1.755
|10) Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|+1.811
|11) Alex Albon
|Williams
|+2.074
|12) Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+2.171
|13) Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|+2.173
|14) Yuki Tsunoda
|RB
|+2.291
|15) Valtteri Bottas
|Sauber
|+2.713
|16) Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|+2.901
|17) Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|+3.010
|18) Daniel Ricciardo
|RB
|+3.294
|19) Zhou Guanyu
|Sauber
|+4.256
|20) Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|No Time
Saturday July 6
1.10pm: F2 Sprint
2.15pm: British GP Qualifying build-up
3pm: British GP Qualifying
5pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook
Sunday July 7
8:15am: F3 Feature Race
9:50am: F2 Feature Race
11:50am: Porsche Supercup
1:30pm: Grand Prix Sunday - British GP build-up
3pm: The BRITISH GRAND PRIX
5pm: Chequered Flag: British GP reaction
6pm: Ted's Notebook
F1's summer triple-header concludes with the big one, the British Grand Prix at Silverstone. Watch every session live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Showcase, with Sunday's race at 3pm.