British GP Qualifying: George Russell beats Lewis Hamilton, Lando Norris to Silverstone pole as Red Bull hit trouble

George Russell edged out Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton and McLaren's Lando Norris to secure pole position for Sunday's British GP as the race's three home drivers waged an intense fight to head the Silverstone grid.

For the first time ever in the history of the British GP, and the first time anywhere in F1 since 1968, the front three positions on the grid will be taken up by a trio of British drivers.

Russell, who won last week's Austrian GP after profiting from the collision between Norris and Max Verstappen, took his second pole in four races by a 0.171s margin from Hamilton after a brilliant final lap of 1:25.819 just as his team-mate had briefly taken provisional pole for himself.

It is Mercedes' first front-row lockout in F1 since November 2022 and emphatically signals the former champions' return to front-running contention in the sport after two-and-a-half seasons in Red Bull's shadow.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Karun Chandhok analyses George Russell and Lewis Hamilton's fastest laps during qualifying of the British GP.

Norris ended up finishing two tenths back in third after abandoning his final attempt following errors at Turns Three and Four.

On a difficult and disappointing day for world championship leaders Red Bull, Verstappen qualified only fourth after his pace was compromised by floor damage sustained when an error sent him through the gravel at Copse corner amid on-off rain during a frantic Q1 session.

Team-mate Sergio Perez had earlier made the same mistake at Copse but his had far greater consequences as he spun around on the slippery tarmac run-off and beached his car into the adjacent gravel trap. It leaves the Mexican 19th on the 20-car grid and deepens the pressure on his shoulders amid a poor run of form that had already raised questions about his Red Bull future despite signing a new contract in May.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sergio Perez spins and beaches his car in the gravel bringing out the red flag and he is out in Q1!

Oscar Piastri was fifth in the second McLaren with Nico Hulkenberg again impressing for Haas in qualifying to take sixth. Haas run customer Ferrari power units and Hulkenberg's impressive effort meant they outqualified both of their engine suppliers' cars.

Carlos Sainz was only seventh while Charles Leclerc was knocked out in Q2 and will start from 11th.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Charles Leclerc is out in Q2 as Lance Stroll gets into the top 10 and Ferrari's struggles continue!

After a disappointing run of races, Aston Martin - whose factory is located over the road from the Silverstone circuit gates - moved back into the top 10 with Lance Stroll eighth and Fernando Alonso 10th. Williams' Alex Albon took a fine ninth to equal the team's best grid spot of the season so far.

More to follow…

British GP Qualifying: Top 10 1) George Russell, Mercedes



2) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes



3) Lando Norris, McLaren



4) Max Verstappen, Red Bull



5) Oscar Piastri, McLaren



6) Nico Hulkenberg, Haas



7) Carlos Sainz, Ferrari



8) Lance Stroll, Aston Martin



9) Alex Albon, Williams



10) Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

Sky Sports F1's live British GP schedule (all F1 sessions on Sky Showcase)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Here's what you can look forward to during coverage of this weekend's British Grand Prix.

Sunday July 7

8:15am: F3 Feature Race

9:50am: F2 Feature Race

11:50am: Porsche Supercup

1:30pm: Grand Prix Sunday - British GP build-up

3pm: The BRITISH GRAND PRIX

5pm: Chequered Flag: British GP reaction

6pm: Ted's Notebook

F1's summer triple-header concludes with the big one, the British Grand Prix at Silverstone. Watch every session live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Showcase, with Sunday's race at 3pm. Stream every F1 race and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership - No contract, cancel anytime