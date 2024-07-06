British GP predictions: Sky Sports F1 pick Silverstone winner from George Russell, Lewis Hamilton, Lando Norris and Max Verstappen

Ahead of the British Grand Prix, the Sky Sports F1 team predict who will come out on top in Sunday's race at Silverstone.

For the first time at Silverstone, three Brits occupy the first three slots on the grid after George Russell beat Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton and McLaren's Lando Norris to pole.

While the crowd will rightly show up hopeful of a British victory, it's far from guaranteed with world championship leader Max Verstappen waiting to pounce on any opportunity from fourth place, while Norris' McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri cannot be discounted from fifth.

With which team has the fastest car not completely clear following interchangeable conditions through the weekend, the race will begin as one of F1's most difficult to predict for a long time.

Throw into the mix that the unseasonable weather is set to continue, and an absolute classic could be on the cards at the famous circuit.

With such an enticing prospect in store, the Sky Sports F1 team shared their predictions for Sunday's race following qualifying:

Karun Chandhok, Sky Sports F1 pundit

Winner: George Russell

I think that he's really on a good run of form and I think the Mercedes is really suited to this circuit. He's just driving really well and I have this gut feeling he can hold off the other three. But I would say that Verstappen in fourth is probably the biggest threat.

Ted Kravitz, Sky Sports F1 pit lane reporter

Winner: Max Verstappen

I think George is going to lead away at the start. Max is going to come through in his repaired car and fight with Lando and Lewis. I'd expect the rain will hold off and it will come down to a fight between Russell and Verstappen, with Max getting it in the end. At the finish: Max, Lando, George.

Naomi Schiff, Sky Sports F1 pundit

Winner: Lewis Hamilton

The good news is all the Brits have a chance to win. But if I had to put my money on anyone, it would be Lewis Hamilton. I think what we would really like to see is a sixth different winner this season, and he can be the driver to deliver that.

Simon Lazenby, Sky Sports F1 presenter

Winner: Max Verstappen

I think Verstappen will win because he had a damaged floor in qualifying. Whilst I hope for the fans that they get a British winner, I feel that Max is on a mission and will be very quick with a repaired floor. We haven't seen his true pace yet.

Craig Slater, Sky Sports News reporter

Winner: Lando Norris

Lando and Verstappen are the two best right now in terms of form, and in terms of car speed over race distance, and they will emerge eventually at the front. The Mercedes cars might lead for a while but over race distance the Mercedes is not yet able to compete even in these more favourable conditions. I take Lewis to win the battle with George for the final podium spot.

Nigel Chiu, Sky Sports F1 digital journalist

Winner: Lando Norris

Lando Norris was great throughout Friday and I think McLaren will have a pace advantage over Mercedes. Norris must keep Verstappen behind at the start, then he can use pace and strategy to overcome the two Mercedes cars. If it's wet, I also think Norris will show his class and make up for coming close in Canada.

James Galloway, Sky Sports F1 digital journalist

Winner: Lewis Hamilton

If there's going to be at least one more big day in the glittering Lewis Hamilton-Mercedes story, then perhaps this Silverstone Sunday is going to be it. While he missed out on what would have been a record-extending eighth home pole to his team-mate, a front-row start still leaves Hamilton very handily placed.

His qualifying may have underwhelmed for much of his final Mercedes campaign so far, but race days have still usually proved a little more fruitful. Of course, no one knows better than Hamilton how to win around Silverstone and as his ongoing run of 10 consecutive podiums show, he tends to find a way on home ground.

Sam Johnston, Sky Sports F1 digital journalist

Winner: Lando Norris

Lando Norris and his McLaren team have been oozing confidence throughout the weekend, even after an error in qualifying cost him a shot at pole on Saturday. He and the team will need to show they have learnt from moments in recent races that have cost them victory, but with a clean race I suspect the papaya car has the pace to get past both of the Silver Arrows.

Have your say!

