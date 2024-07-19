Hungarian GP: Lando Norris quickest for fast McLaren in Practice Two but Charles Leclerc crashes

Lando Norris set an eye-catching pace in his McLaren to beat Max Verstappen and the rest of the leading F1 pack in a Practice Two session where Charles Leclerc crashed out for Ferrari.

Norris, Verstappen's nearest challenger in the world championship who could have conceivably won five of the past six races instead of none, laid down an early marker for the weekend at a scorching Hungaroring with a best lap on the soft-tyre runs that put the Briton 0.243s clear of the second-placed Red Bull.

Carlos Sainz, who had set the pace in the opening session, was third for Ferrari, albeit almost four tenths off Norris' pace, with Mercedes - the winners of the past two grands prix - nearly half a second back in fifth with George Russell.

Under-pressure Sergio Perez was a solid fourth, two tenths away from team-mate Verstappen despite having most but not all of Red Bull's car upgrades for this weekend, while British GP victor Lewis Hamilton was seventh quickest in the other Mercedes.

But it was another session to forget for Leclerc, whose involvement in it ended after just 16 minutes when the Ferrari driver crashed out at high speed while rounding Turn Four.

On a weekend where he is aiming to hit back to form after a series of difficult races, the Monegasque lost control of his car after going over the outside kerb on the exit of the sharp left-hander and spun around, with the SF-24 slewing across the track.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from Friday's Practice sessions at the Hungarian Grand Prix

The car then scraped along the outside barrier, taking some of the advertising hoarding covering the Armco with it, before coming to rest in the run-off area at the following corner.

Leclerc was on just his eighth lap of the session at the time and Ferrari will now assess the consequences of the crash overnight in terms of car damage for the remainder of the weekend.

"What happened is I ran a bit wide on the [inside] kerb, I got a snap in the middle of Turn Four, got a bit wide on the [outside] kerb and lost the car," said Leclerc.

"When I lost it, I though the damage would be much bigger. The damage is not that big but obviously it's enough for us not to continue the session and that's never what you want. It was my mistake and it's all about bouncing back [on Saturday]."

One solace for the Scuderia is that, on a slower-speed circuit that should better suit their car anyway, they appeared more competitive following revisions to the SF-24's floor having had to take their Spanish GP upgrade off the car at Silverstone due to the emergence of a handling imbalance.

Having finished sixth with Nico Hulkenberg at the past two races, team-mate Kevin Magnussen claimed that same position for Haas in Friday's second session at the Hungaroring, just ahead of Hamilton.

Daniel Ricciardo was a promising eighth-quickest in the second RB ahead of Williams' Alex Albon and the Aston Martin of Fernando Alonso.

While Leclerc produced the session's most dramatic incident, there was a later hairy moment at the same corner involving Sauber's Zhou Guanyu and Perez.

With the latter on a cool-down lap and therefore going considerably slower through and out of the corner, Zhou arrived on the scene behind the Red Bull flat out and the two cars nearly collided, with both ultimately doing well to avoid a collision as the Sauber spun.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Zhou Guanyu was inches away from crashing into Sergio Perez during practice two at the Hungarian Grand Prix

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Guanyu believed Sergio Perez was 'not in the right place' when the two nearly collided during Practice Two of the Hungarian Grand Prix

Will Red Bull's upgrades push them back clear - or are McLaren the ones to beat?

Much focus on Friday was placed on the upgrades brought to Budapest by championship leaders Red Bull, with the world champions accelerating the arrival of some of them onto the RB20 amid the growing challenge being given to them at the front of F1.

Verstappen's car ran with all five of the changes and the Dutchman appeared in strong form throughout the day around the tortuous Hungaroring, even though he finished a couple of tenths back on Norris on the low-fuel short runs on soft tyres. The RB20 looked more competitive relative to the McLaren on the longer race runs that took place at the end of the session.

With Perez close behind in fourth despite the Mexican's car not running the complete new package, team boss Christian Horner told Sky Sports F1: "It's been a positive Friday. I would say Checo's best Friday since China.

"Some of the cars are working well. There's a slight difference between the cars, both of them have upgrades and the only bit Checo is missing is the engine cover and sidepod element.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Max Verstappen says the upgrades on the Red Bull have performed well during the Practice sessions at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

"The floor, the wing and the rest of it is the same. We've got some great data."

McLaren, though, clearly remain a consistent and considerable challenger with the MCL38 once more showing its impressive versatility from track-to-track with F1 having traded the high-speed and flat-out sweeps of Silverstone a fortnight ago for the tighter and twisty confines of the Hungaroring.

"I feel like we have the speed in the car, it's just being able to deliver it when you need to," said Norris.

"You can have a fast car that's easy to drive - that's an ideal world. And you obviously have, more often than not, a fast car which is a bit more on the edge and a little bit more difficult. And it's about just playing around with the balance of where you want to sit, and a lot of that is just down to driver preference and so forth.

"It felt good today, but definitely a little bit more from a comfort side that I would like, just so I can deliver a little bit more than just one lap a day."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lewis Hamilton says his Practice sessions have not been the best at the Hungarian Grand Prix

Mercedes locked out the grid's front row and won the race with Hamilton amid chilly and changeable conditions at Silverstone but the Brackley team did not appear quite as competitive in the hotter weather seen in Budapest on Friday, when track temperatures reached a high of 60 degrees.

"Today's not been a good day, really," said Hamilton after finishing seventh quickest. "The weather has been good and it's been nice to be here but we've not really been on form today. The car hasn't felt good set-up-wise but we think we have an idea why and we'll just work overnight. It's not the best prep so far."

Russell, who lapped 0.069s quicker than Hamilton on the Q3 runs, added: "In the race run Lando and Max look a little bit out in front.

"We need to understand because in the hot conditions of Austria and Barcelona we were off the pace of those two drivers. In the cooler conditions of Silverstone we were ahead of those two. That's something we need to work on."

Hungarian GP Practice Two Timesheet Driver Team Time 1) Lando Norris McLaren 1:17.788 2) Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.243 3) Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.397 4) Sergio Perez Red Bull +0.467 5) George Russell Mercedes +0.506 6) Kevin Magnussen Haas +0.527 7) Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.575 8) Daniel Ricciardo RB +0.583 9) Alex Albon Williams +0.726 10) Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.731 11) Valtteri Bottas Sauber +0.798 12) Logan Sargeant Williams +0.823 13) Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.830 14) Esteban Ocon Alpine +0.966 15) Nico Hulkenberg Haas +1.003 16) Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.100 17) Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.391 18) Charles Leclerc Ferrari +1.498 19) Yuki Tsunoda RB +1.818 20) Zhou Guanyu Sauber +2.279

Sky Sports F1's live Hungarian GP schedule

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky F1's Anthony Davidson takes a look at the iconic Hungaroring track ahead of this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix

Saturday July 20

8:45am: F3 Sprint

11.15am: Hungarian GP Practice Three (session starts at 11.30am)

1.10pm: F2 Sprint

2.15pm: Hungarian GP Qualifying build-up

3pm: Hungarian GP Qualifying

5pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday July 21

7:20am: F3 Feature Race

9am: F2 Feature Race

11am: Porsche Supercup

12:30pm: Grand Prix Sunday - Hungarian GP build-up

2pm: The HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX

4pm: Chequered Flag: Hungarian GP reaction

5pm: Ted's Notebook

Next up for F1 is the Hungarian Grand Prix from Budapest on July 19-21. You can watch every session live on Sky Sports F1. Stream every F1 race and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership - No contract, cancel anytime