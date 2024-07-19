Hungarian GP: Lando Norris predicts eight-car battle for pole between McLaren, Mercedes, Red Bull and Ferrari

Lando Norris has predicted an eight-car battle for pole position at the Hungarian Grand Prix after the McLaren driver set the pace in practice on Friday.

Norris produced an impressive lap in the opening day's second session at the Hungaroring to finish 0.243s clear of Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who holds an 84-point lead over the Brit at the top of the drivers' standings.

Ferrari delivered an encouraging day in terms of pace as Carlos Sainz topped first practice before finishing third in the second session, but the Italian's team's progress was dampened by Charles Leclerc crashing out in the early stages of Practice Two.

Mercedes, who are seeking a third successive race victory, were slightly further back with George Russell fifth and Lewis Hamilton seventh, while Red Bull's Sergio Perez showed signs of ending recent struggles to take fourth.

Asked about his prospects ahead of qualifying on Saturday, Norris said: "From today, pretty reasonable. It was a nice lap. Today, we could get a good amount of it, but tomorrow's another day.

"I think it's close between us, Mercedes, Ferrari, Red Bull. I feel like we have eight cars here who are going to be fighting for a pole, and even some other cars that looked very quick, like the Haas even.

"A good first day but definitely a little bit more work to do if we want to be a bit more comfortable."

Verstappen: Red Bull had good day with upgrades

Having started the season in dominant form winning four of the first five races, Verstappen has often not had the fastest car in recent weeks.

Red Bull are hoping to change that this weekend with a significant upgrade package, featuring an updated front wing, front and rear corners, while there was also a new engine cover and halo designed to help cooling in the sweltering Budapest conditions.

While Verstappen was unable to top either session, finishing second in both hinted at potential over one lap, but it was the RB20's long runs that may have worried rivals.

Ahead of a race in which tyre degradation is going to be a decisive factor in sweltering conditions, Red Bull appeared to have the early edge in this department.

"I think we had a good day with it. Of course, there's still a lot to learn and optimise but I think it was a solid start to the weekend," Verstappen said.

"Now we'll try to look into the details to try to make it a bit better. Also, FP2 was a bit interrupted so we didn't get the full long runs in like we wanted to. Of course it's the same for everyone.

"We'll look into things. I think it wasn't a bad start to the weekend, and work from there."

Hamilton: Mercedes as bad as normal in hot conditions

On paper, Mercedes were the form team arriving in Budapest having seen their drivers claim a victory apiece over the last two races.

However, the first of those was gifted to Russell by a Verstappen-Norris collision, while Hamilton's win at Silverstone came on a track with completely different characteristics and in much cooler conditions.

While gradual upgrades have undoubtedly improved the W15, doubt remains within Mercedes whether they can compete with Red Bull and McLaren in hotter conditions.

Hamilton confirmed as much, saying after Practice Two that his car "felt just as bad as it does normally when it's hot."

He added: "Today's not been a good day, really. The weather has been good and it's been nice to be here but we've not really been on form today. The car hasn't felt good setup-wise but we think we have an idea why and we'll just work overnight. It's not the best prep so far.

"(We made) little tweaks (in between sessions) but the car was pretty much the same. There's a particular thing that we left - that we're changing into this weekend - that we probably need to go back on.

"It's all relatively close otherwise. We couldn't do the pace that the other guys did today, but the long run pace was pretty decent at the end."

Russell, meanwhile, suggested that Norris and Verstappen could be in a league of their own this weekend.

"The McLarens are looking really quick," Russell said. "Lando is flying at the moment. I don't think Max is too far behind. I think there was probably a power difference between those two in the qualifying laps.

"In the race run Lando and Max look a little bit out in front. We need to understand because in the hot conditions of Austria and Barcelona we were off the pace of those two drivers. In the cooler conditions of Silverstone we were ahead of those two. That's something we need to work on."

Sainz: Over one lap Ferrari back in ballpark of rivals

After four difficult race weekends since Leclerc's impressive win on the streets of Monaco at the end of May, Ferrari appeared to make a positive start to their attempt at returning to front-running form.

Their SF-24 features an evolution of its floor after an upgrade introduced at last month's Spanish GP had inadvertently made the car more difficult to drive.

"We had a better day for sure than what we've had the last three weekends," agreed Sainz.

"We are still yet to understand whether it's the upgrades delivering a little bit better like we were trying to do, or also maybe a bit of track characteristics involved which maybe suit our car a bit better.

"But we seem to be a bit more competitive. When you look more a bit in detail in the long runs you can see we are still not exactly the fastest out there, and Red Bull and McLaren are still a clear step ahead. But at least over one lap we seem to be a bit more on the ballpark.

"We seem to always see everyone turning it up a bit more in Q3 than us, so I prefer to remain a bit more on the cautious side and not take too many conclusions from today."

While his day ended up being heavily compromised by his costly crash, Leclerc also ended the day cautiously optimistic for the weekend ahead.

"[Before the crash] the car was pretty good," said Leclerc. "The feeling is getting a little bit better. We had more of a consistent day compared to the last three or four weekends, so that's positive.

"I wouldn't get carried away too quickly, but the feeling is good. I think we are still quite a bit behind McLaren - McLaren seems to be super strong this weekend - however the feeling is good and that's always a good sign. Now we've got to put everything together."

Next up for F1 is the Hungarian Grand Prix from Budapest on July 19-21.