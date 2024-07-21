Hungarian GP: Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton escape stewards' penalty for dramatic F1 collision

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton both escaped any punishment for their dramatic collision in the Hungarian GP, with race stewards ruling "no further action" was required over the incident.

It means the race result remains unchanged, with Hamilton finishing third and Verstappen behind Ferrari's Charles Leclerc in fifth.

Hamilton and Verstappen were battling over third place when they made contact at Turn One on lap 63.

With Verstappen locking his front tyres, the two cars touched wheels and the Dutchman's car was briefly sent airborne.

Verstappen blamed Hamilton for the incident and claimed the Briton had moved under braking, although the Mercedes driver described it as a "racing incident" without obvious fault.

"I went for a move that was fully on, but then in the middle of the braking zone when I was already committed to the move, he suddenly keeps warping right," Verstappen told Sky Sports F1.

"If I wouldn't have turned while braking straight, I would have made contact with him. At one point naturally I locked up because he kept turning to the right.

"People always made a lot of what happened in Austria [in his collision with Norris]. 'It was not correct blah blah blah'. But that's on the initial move and then you just brake straight, you hold your wheel quite straight.

"I felt now it was not on the initial move, but afterwards during the braking zone he keeps turning right. You cannot do that when someone is committed to the inside.

"That's why I locked up because otherwise we would have collided anyway because he would have just turned in on me."

Hamilton, meanwhile, said: "For me it was a racing incident.

"Ultimately he was much quicker and he sent it. I moved a little to defend, but I left enough space on the inside and he locked up and obviously then couldn't turn. He came at a different trajectory and clipped my wheels. If he was under control he would have gone by."

