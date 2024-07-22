Belgian GP schedule: UK time, when to watch Spa-Francorchamps F1 weekend live on Sky Sports

Following a controversial race in Budapest, the 2024 Formula 1 season continues with the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps, starting with first practice on Friday at 12.30pm.

Oscar Piastri won his maiden grand prix last time out in Hungary after beating Lando Norris, who was given team orders multiple times in a tense ending to the race.

McLaren clearly had the upper hand on the rest of the field and will look to emulate their form in Belgium, where Max Verstappen has been victorious in the last three years.

Verstappen, who leads Norris by 76 points in the drivers' championship, will be fired up after making contact with Lewis Hamilton on his way to fifth place at the Hungaroring.

The Red Bull driver was criticised for his fiery radio messages in Hungary as pressure ramps up on the team due to McLaren's great form.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Max Verstappen vented his frustrations over Red Bull's team radio after he failed to secure a podium finish at the Hungarian Grand Prix

McLaren are 51 points behind Red Bull in the constructors' championship, so a strong performance from Sergio Perez in Belgium will be key for the team and the Mexican's own season.

Mercedes remain close to Red Bull and McLaren, so should be in a position to capitalise on the likelihood of mixed conditions at the iconic Spa-Francorchamps circuit.

Ferrari were closer to the front in Hungary compared to previous races and Charles Leclerc returns to the venue where he won his maiden F1 race in 2019.

Sky Sports F1's live Belgian GP schedule

Thursday July 25

1.30pm: Drivers' Press Conference

Friday July 26

8.50am: F3 Practice

10am: F2 Practice

12pm: Belgian GP Practice One (session starts at 12.30pm)

2pm: F3 Qualifying

2.55pm: F2 Qualifying

3.45pm: Belgian GP Practice Two (session starts at 4pm)

5:15pm: The F1 Show

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix, we look back at some of the most memorable moments from previous races at Spa

Saturday July 27

8:45am: F3 Sprint

11.15am: Belgian GP Practice Three (session starts at 11.30am)

1.10pm: F2 Sprint

2.15pm: Belgian GP Qualifying build-up

3pm: Belgian GP Qualifying

5pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday July 28

7:25am: F3 Feature Race

8.55am: F2 Feature Race

10.40am: Porsche Supercup

12:30pm: Grand Prix Sunday - Belgian GP build-up*

2pm: The BELGIAN GRAND PRIX*

4pm: Chequered Flag: Belgian GP reaction

5pm: Ted's Notebook

*also live on Sky Sports Main Event

