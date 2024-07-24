Lando Norris: McLaren driver ready to chase down Max Verstappen for F1 drivers' championship

Lando Norris believes he can catch Max Verstappen if McLaren continue on their current trajectory as they look to repeat their one-two in Hungary at this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix.

Norris' controversial second place on Sunday meant he cut Verstappen's lead to 76 points in the drivers' championship, with 11 events remaining.

The McLaren driver could have taken seven more points out of Verstappen, if he didn't let team-mate Oscar Piastri through with three laps remaining at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Nevertheless, Norris took his seventh podium from the last nine races and is hoping to push Verstappen all the way.

"I look forward to it. I mean, I said at the end of last year that we were going to win races this year. I said at the beginning of the year that it was not going to be an easy one for Red Bull, and all of that's come true," said Norris.

"I think we've done an amazing job as a team. First of all, we have to give credit to the team for giving us a car in order to do that. We won in Hungary, but this is the second win of the year. Red Bull have had way more wins. Mercedes have had the same amount of wins as we've had.

"So just because we won one race and we've had a dominant weekend doesn't mean we're the quickest car. I think maybe two weekends this year, we've had the best car of the grid. That's it. People can come up with their own opinions and say what they like.

"Do we have opportunities to maybe win more? Yes. Did we necessarily have the quickest car on those days? I don't think so. But when I think of that, when I think of what we're doing now, what we are able to do in the future, in the short term and also long term after summer break, and we have more days like Hungary, then of course."

If Norris were to reel in Verstappen, it would be the biggest deficit that's been overhauled by a driver since the current points system was introduced in 2010.

Norris has only won once, at the Miami Grand Prix in May, but fought for victory in Canada, Spain, Austria, Silverstone, as well as Hungary.

Had he been victorious at all those races, the gap to Verstappen would be under 25 points. However, Norris feels the race is on to reel in the three-time world champion.

"You would be silly to say no. But don't get me wrong, I know it's like 70, 80 points that I got to catch up," he explained.

"So I know a lot of people are going to say that there's no chance, but I mean, we're going to keep fighting and I'm going to give myself the best opportunity to do so.

"Especially when you see Max and Red Bull, not performing so well, making mistakes, crashing. You want to make the most of those opportunities and plenty more can happen in the future. So, yes, I think it's still on.

"I know it's a big stretch and optimistic, like I said before, but I'm not going to say no to the challenge and definitely as a team, we won't. And psychologically, I'm happy. I'm ready.

"I still think, if you throw back to Red Bull Ring, I did nothing wrong in this instance. It wasn't my fault. So I'm ready to go. I'm excited. I'm ready to battle. And I'm looking forward to the battles that we're going to have."

Horner: McLaren car in a better window

Verstappen won four of the opening five events as Red Bull had a dominant start to the 2024 season.

But, that quickly changed from the Miami Grand Prix where McLaren have been on par, or faster, at every race compared to the defending champions.

Norris and Piastri locked out the front row in Budapest to give McLaren their first one-two in qualifying for 12 years, so momentum is firmly with the Woking-based team.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner thinks Red Bull are struggling to get their car in the right operating window compared to McLaren.

"I think their car is in a better window than ours at the moment. They have a broader window. Ours is peaky and makes it difficult for the engineers and drivers," said Horner.

"We have to bring the balance of the car and make that window broader, because it's so critical on temperature and all of the relevant factors and that's something the team are aware of."

He added: "When the car is in the right window, we qualify on pole by four tenths in Austria. In Hungary, we missed pole by less than a tenth.

"When you listen to the drivers, particularly Max, he's got limitations with the car, where he knows there is performance. The trick is how you translate those issues into solutions, engineering wise and aerodynamically."

Red Bull's upgrade in Hungary seemingly didn't translate to a clear improvement in performance, although we will get a cleared indication about that at this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix.

McLaren are only 51 points behind Red Bull in the constructors' championship and have benefitted from a run of disappointing results for Sergio Perez.

They are set to continue to bring upgrades over the season, so team boss Andrea Stella is also optimistic about McLaren's title chances.

"We didn't bring any upgrades to Hungary. If you look at the cornering speeds, it fits where our car generates big downforce," said Stella.

"We know we want to stay in the championship fight and to accelerate the catch-up to Red Bull, we need to further improve the car. That's what we keep repeating all the term internally."

