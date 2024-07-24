Formula 1: Red Bull's Max Verstappen set for 10-place grid penalty at Belgian Grand Prix after exceeding engine allowance

Red Bull's Max Verstappen is set for a 10-place grid penalty at this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix after exceeding his engine allowance.

The reigning world champion has been on the verge of a grid penalty since losing a power unit during June's Canadian Grand Prix weekend.

Red Bull were forced to introduce a fourth Honda power unit, the maximum allowed per season.

Verstappen - who leads McLaren's Lando Norris by 76 points at the top of the 2024 Drivers' Championship standings despite not having won any of the last three races - will now take a penalty at Spa-Francorchamps for the third straight year.

He won the race from 14th in 2022 and then triumphed in 2023 after beginning from P6.

Sky Sports' Craig Slater said: "We have heard nothing officially from the team but I have spoken to individuals with a window on this situation.

"It is a particularly stiff test at the moment. He sounded embattled and frustrated on the team radio in the last race at Hungary and that is because other cars are the Red Bull's match at the moment.

"A couple of years ago Max came all the way through the field from outside the top 10 and last year took a five-placed grid penalty and came through to win from sixth, but it is surely a much more difficult prospect for him this year to come in and win.

"Does he face losing more of that cushion he has to Norris at the top of the drivers' standings?

"Red Bull will revert to a previous spec of car, aerodynamically at least - the set-up up at the Hungarian Grand Prix was particularly to deal with the twists and turns of that circuit.

"It is an efficient car, the Red Bull, at high speed on straight-line circuits like Spa so maybe they think there is still enough performance to come through the field."

Sky Sports F1's live Belgian GP schedule

Thursday July 25

1.30pm: Drivers' Press Conference

Friday July 26

8.50am: F3 Practice

10am: F2 Practice

12pm: Belgian GP Practice One (session starts at 12.30pm)

2pm: F3 Qualifying

2.55pm: F2 Qualifying

3.45pm: Belgian GP Practice Two (session starts at 4pm)

5:15pm: The F1 Show

Saturday July 27

8:45am: F3 Sprint

11.15am: Belgian GP Practice Three (session starts at 11.30am)

1.10pm: F2 Sprint

2.15pm: Belgian GP Qualifying build-up

3pm: Belgian GP Qualifying

5pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday July 28

7:25am: F3 Feature Race

8.55am: F2 Feature Race

10.40am: Porsche Supercup

12:30pm: Grand Prix Sunday - Belgian GP build-up*

2pm: The BELGIAN GRAND PRIX*

4pm: Chequered Flag: Belgian GP reaction

5pm: Ted's Notebook

*also live on Sky Sports Main Event

