Formula 1: Red Bull's Max Verstappen to take 10-place grid penalty at Belgian Grand Prix after exceeding engine allowance

Red Bull's Max Verstappen will take a 10-place grid penalty at Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix after exceeding his engine allowance.

As expected and reported earlier this week, Red Bull have opted to serve what they had recently admitted was an "inevitable" penalty for the world championship leader at Spa-Francorchamps this weekend.

The Dutchman's car was fitted with its fifth internal combustion unit of the season - one more than is permitted under the regulations without penalty - ahead of Practice One on Friday, which will trigger an automatic 10-place grid drop for Sunday's race.

It means Verstappen will not start the Grand Prix from higher than 11th place.

The reigning world champion has been on the verge of a grid penalty since losing a power unit during June's Canadian Grand Prix weekend.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Karun Chandhok delves into Verstappen's frustration during the Hungarian Grand Prix and whether his anger was warranted

Verstappen - who leads McLaren's Lando Norris by 76 points at the top of the 2024 Drivers' Championship standings despite not having won any of the last three races - will now suffer a penalty in Belgium for the third straight year.

He won the race from 14th in 2022 and then triumphed in 2023 after beginning from P6.

Reporting on the expected engine penalty on Wednesday, Sky Sports News' Craig Slater said: "It is a particularly stiff test at the moment. He sounded embattled and frustrated on the team radio in the last race at Hungary and that is because other cars are the Red Bull's match at the moment.

"A couple of years ago Max came all the way through the field from outside the top 10 and last year took a five-placed grid penalty and came through to win from sixth, but it is surely a much more difficult prospect for him this year to come in and win.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Verstappen vented his frustrations over Red Bull's team radio after he failed to secure the podium during the Hungarian Grand Prix

"Does he face losing more of that cushion he has to Norris at the top of the drivers' standings?

"It is an efficient car, the Red Bull, at high speed on straight-line circuits like Spa so maybe they think there is still enough performance to come through the field."

