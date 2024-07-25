Lando Norris 'not too proud' about overshadowing Oscar Piastri's maiden F1 win and admits 'stupid' timing call

Lando Norris has admitted he does not feel too proud about overshadowing team-mate Oscar Piastri's first F1 race win, and McLaren's one-two, with his radio wrangling in the closing stages of last week's Hungarian GP.

​​​​​The Briton also conceded he now realises he was "stupid" to not immediately let Piastri back through to the lead after the pit stops, rather than waiting for 20 laps when there were only three laps of the grand prix remaining and he had insufficient time to mount a fresh bid for the lead.

Five days on from the late-race drama at the Hungaroring, when speaking to the media on the opening day of the Belgian GP weekend, Norris said: "Could it have been handled slightly differently from both the team side and a personal side? Yes, absolutely, and I think we wouldn't have been having this conversation now in some ways.

"Whether people on the outside think and [are] going to come up with their own stories of what happened and what I would and wouldn't have done, I don't mind about that.

"The things that I could have done, the fact that I kind of clouded over Oscar's first race win in Formula 1 is something I've not felt too proud about.

"The fact we had a one-two and that was barely a headline after the race. The fact we had a one-two and nothing was really spoken about it from that side, that's the bits I felt worse about.

"Apart from that we discussed it, we have spoken abut it. Both sides could have done things a little bit better, a little bit differently. It's almost not good that we had it, but a good moment we've had it [at the same time], we've learned from it and hopefully it's done better next time."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Listen in on the radio messages from McLaren throughout the Hungarian Grand Prix

From his side, Norris admitted that what he should have done - allow Piastri back through straightaway having undercut the Australian at the second stops - had not crossed his mind at the time.

"Just let him past straight away," said Norris.

"It's such a stupid thing that I didn't because we were still free to race, so I could have just let him past and still try to overtake and to race him. Sounds so simple but it's not something that went through my head at the time.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player On the Sky Sports F1 Podcast, Karun Chandhok, Tom McCluskey, and Matt Baker discuss Norris' dilemma of giving the No 1 spot to Piastri

"Such a simple thing like that I could have done. I was just in a good rhythm and things were going well at the time. I questioned the team a few times but I knew from as soon as they boxed me before him I was going to have to let him go, I was just a bit silly and didn't think of letting him go earlier."

Sky Sports F1's live Belgian GP schedule

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Look back at some of the most dramatic moments throughout the years at the Belgian Grand Prix

More to follow...

Friday July 26

8.50am: F3 Practice

10am: F2 Practice

12pm: Belgian GP Practice One (session starts at 12.30pm)

2pm: F3 Qualifying

2.55pm: F2 Qualifying

3.45pm: Belgian GP Practice Two (session starts at 4pm)

5:15pm: The F1 Show

Saturday July 27

8:45am: F3 Sprint

11.15am: Belgian GP Practice Three (session starts at 11.30am)

1.10pm: F2 Sprint

2.15pm: Belgian GP Qualifying build-up

3pm: Belgian GP Qualifying

5pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday July 28

7:25am: F3 Feature Race

8.55am: F2 Feature Race

10.40am: Porsche Supercup

12:30pm: Grand Prix Sunday - Belgian GP build-up*

2pm: The BELGIAN GRAND PRIX*

4pm: Chequered Flag: Belgian GP reaction

5pm: Ted's Notebook

*also live on Sky Sports Main Event

The Formula 1 action continues this weekend with the final race before F1's summer break, the Belgian Grand Prix. You can watch every session from Spa-Francorchamps live on Sky Sports F1. Stream every F1 race and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership - No contract, cancel anytime