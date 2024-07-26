Alpine: Bruno Famin leaving F1 team boss role as Renault-owned outfit looking at customer engine for 2026

Alpine team principal Bruno Famin has confirmed he will step down from his role at the head of the F1 team at the end of August.

Famin, who took over as team principal at the Renault-owned outfit almost a year ago to the day from Otmar Szafnauer following last year's Belgian GP, says he will move on to concentrate on the other aspects of his Alpine role, based at their French headquarters in Viry-Chatillon, where he is vice-president of their motorsport projects.

Alpine, who are enduring a wretched season after dropping towards the back of the field with their 2024 car and brought back ex-team boss Flavio Briatore in an executive adviser role last month, said a new team principal "will be announced in due course".

Announcing his impending exit from Formula 1 in Friday's press conference at the Belgian GP, Famin said: "We have a new executive adviser. I have no problem with Flavio. The little time we spent together, I've had no issues with him. He has his own way and his own goals.

"I have no problem. I think it will be clear from that side if I step down from the team principal role of Alpine F1 by the end of August and be fully dedicated to the Viry-Chatillon activities from the start of September."

Famin also confirmed recent speculation that Alpine are talking to other engine manufacturers with the intention of moving away from their own Renault works engine in time for 2026, when F1's power-unit regulations are being overhauled.

Image: Famin was initially installed as interim team boss before fully taking up the title at the start of the 2024 season

Famin confirmed a major restructuring process - what he described as a "transformative project" for the Alpine brand - had been initiated at their French engine base in Viry and presented to staff representatives this week.

Although Famin stressed that legally this process had to be completed first before they could confirm their next moves, they were in discussions with alternative engine suppliers on the grid.

Mercedes, who are losing Aston Martin from their roster of engine customers in 2026, are considered the front-runners to supply Alpine from two seasons' time.

"We will dedicate the resources to develop new technologies for the new product of the brand and one of the consequences of this project, if it's accepted, would be for Alpine F1 team to buy a power unit, instead of developing its own power unit," he confirmed.

"We would have more resources to develop the brand and a different power unit to race for the F1 team.

The Alpine team-mates almost collide at the Austrian Grand Prix as they engage in two very close battles

"The project that has been presented to the staff representative in Viry and to the governance bodies is talking about '26 onwards on the power unit, clearly.

"Of course we are talking to different PU manufacturers. At the moment nothing is done because it's a project and in France we have to follow a social process very strictly and we cannot take any decisions until having to reach the end of that process.

"For the time being we are talking to some PU manufacturers, but we cannot sign anything until this process is over."

Look back at some of the most dramatic moments throughout the years at the Belgian Grand Prix

