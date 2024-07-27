Belgian GP: Max Verstappen tops wet Practice Three as Lance Stroll has huge crash in treacherous conditions

Max Verstappen topped a significantly interrupted final practice session at the Belgian Grand Prix; Aston Martin's Lance Stroll brought out a red flag with a big crash at Eau Rouge; watch qualifying later on Saturday at 3pm, with the race on Sunday at 2pm on Sky Sports F1
Saturday 27 July 2024 14:05, UK
Max Verstappen topped a rain-hit final practice at the Belgian Grand Prix as Aston Martin's Lance Stroll had a big crash in the treacherous conditions.
There was little more than 10 minutes of running at Spa-Francorchamps before Stroll lost control of his Aston Martin in the worsening conditions and shunted into the barrier at Eau Rouge.
Verstappen's time of 2:01.565, almost 20 seconds slower than Friday's quickest lap in dry conditions, put the Red Bull driver 1.4s clear of Oscar Piastri in second, with the Australian's McLaren team-mate Lando Norris in fourth.
Norris needed the floor of his car changed after bumping over the gravel just moments before Stroll's crash.
The dry running on Friday suggested another battle between Verstappen and the McLarens was likely, but the Dutchman is facing a 10-place grid penalty for Sunday's race having exceeded his engine allowance for the season.
Verstappen holds a 76-point lead over Norris at the top of the drivers' standings, while McLaren are looking to continue to reduce Red Bull's 51-point advantage in the Constructors' Championship.
The expectation of further rain throughout Saturday sets up the prospect a hugely unpredictable qualifying, but patience may also be required if the weather is bad enough to cause further stoppages.
Little could be read into the Practice Three timesheet given the limited running, with conditions gradually deteriorating over the short period for which cars were on track.
The session was red flagged for nine minutes after Stroll's shunt, by which point the rain had increased to a level that deterred drivers from returning to the track.
The option to do so was taken away from them with 25 minutes of the session remaining as the race director adjudged the track to be unsafe for running.
Cars were allowed to return to track for the final two minutes of the session as the rain eased, but that wasn't enough time for any further lap times to be set.
The risk of returning to the track at the stage was highlighted by Ferrari's Carlos Sainz coming perilously close to hitting a barrier as he ran into the gravel.
Lewis Hamilton had said on Thursday that rain could bring Mercedes into contention at the front, but the Silver Arrows were slow to go out on track at the start of the session and missed the opportunity to set lap times in the best conditions.
Hamilton was ninth, five seconds back from Verstappen, while his team-mate George Russell didn't set a time.
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|1) Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|2:01.565
|2) Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+1.433
|3) Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+1.610
|4) Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+1.807
|5) Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|+3.685
|6) Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+4.468
|7) Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+4.472
|8) Valtteri Bottas
|Sauber
|+4.927
|9) Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|+5.186
|10) Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|+5.538
|11) Alex Albon
|Williams
|+5.878
|12) Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|+6.475
|13) Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+6.506
|14) Daniel Ricciardo
|RB
|+6.845
|15) Yuki Tsunoda
|RB
|+7.879
|16) Zhou Guanyu
|Sauber
|+9.544
|17) Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|+9.655
|19) Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|+13.598
|18) George Russell
|Mercedes
|No time
|20) Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|No time
