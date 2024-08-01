Jonathan Wheatley: Red Bull sporting director to leave team and join Audi F1 project in surprise move

Red Bull sporting director Jonathan Wheatley will leave the team to join the Audi F1 project.

Wheatley has been part of Red Bull since 2006 and played an instrumental role in their success, winning six constructors' and seven drivers' titles.

The 57-year-old will stay with Red Bull until the end of this year, before serving a period of gardening leave in 2025, then will become Audi team principal when they take over Sauber in 2026.

"It has been a long and successful relationship with Jonathan, over 18 years," said Red Bull team principal Christian Horner.

"His contribution to six world constructors' titles and seven world drivers' championships, first as team manager and latterly sporting director will forever be a marker in our team history."

