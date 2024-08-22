F1 Academy: Female-only motorsport series returns on Dutch Grand Prix weekend at Zandvoort

Formula 1 returns this weekend but F1 Academy is also back with the season resuming this weekend at Zandvoort, as part of the support programme for the Dutch Grand Prix.

Britain's Abbi Pulling sits at the top of the championship with a 66-point advantage over the rest of the field and is favourite to become the second F1 Academy champion.

The halfway point of this season will be marked after the first Zandvoort race live on Sky Sports F1 this Saturday after F1 qualifying, so what's happened so far and what's to come over the rest of 2024?

How Pulling has romped away

It looked like Mercedes junior Doriane Pin was going to be the driver to beat when she took pole by over seven tenths for the season-opener in Jeddah back in March.

Pin dominated the first race of the season then appeared to also win the second race in Jeddah, only to be demoted for controversially not slowing down after the chequered flag.

The 20-year-old went at full pelt on what was the cool-down lap, with the red flag needed to stop her, so was given a drive-through penalty post-race which was turned into a 20-second time penalty, so dropped to ninth, with Pulling benefitting and promoted to first place.

Since then, it's been all about Pulling as she had the perfect weekend in Miami with two poles and two wins to take a 34-point lead over Pin into Spain.

In Barcelona, Alpine junior Pulling won the first race and took second behind American Chloe Chambers as Pin could only manage a seventh and fifth.

It's given Pulling an advantage of 66 points over Pin and Chambers with eight races left.

F1 Academy drivers' standings - Top 10 Driver Points 1) Abbi Pulling 147 2) Doriane Pin 81 3) Chloe Chambers 81 4) Nerea Marti 63 5) Bianca Bustamante 57 6) Hamda Al Qubaisi 55 7) Maya Weug 51 8) Jessica Edgar 22 9) Tina Hausmann 14 10) Amna Al Qubaisi 12

What's to come?

The season resumes this weekend in Zandvoort, then the tricky streets of Singapore is next on September 20-22.

A long break follows before back-to-back weekends in Qatar (November 29 to December 1) and the finale in Abu Dhabi (December 6-8).

Every F1 Academy session in 2024 can be watched live on Sky Sports F1, so you can see practice, qualifying and both races from each event.

F1 Academy race weekend format Up to two 40-minute practice sessions are held on Friday, before qualifying on Saturday morning. The fastest lap from each driver in qualifying will determine the grid for Race 1, with the second fastest lap setting the grid for Race 2. Two points are awarded for each pole position. Both races will be 30 minutes and the same scoring system as F1 will be used so the top 10 finishers score points: 25-18-15-12-10-8-6-4-2-1. An extra point will be awarded to the driver with the fastest lap, if they are classified inside the top 10.

Can anyone stop Pulling?

Pulling has finished in the top two of every race this year, with four victories and two second places. If she continues that form, the 21-year-old will have the championship wrapped up before the Abu Dhabi finale in December.

If someone can make a comeback, it's likely to be Pin. The French driver looked at home in the Tatuus F4-T421 F1 Academy car on the opening weekend of the season in Jeddah, a track which really separates the great from the good.

Pin fractured her ribs due to an unspecified incident at the end of May, which forced her to miss the 24 Hours of Le Mans and a Formula Regional weekend, as part of her racing commitments outside of F1 Academy this year.

It may explain why she struggled last time out in F1 Academy in Barcelona but if she can refind her Jeddah performances, there's a chance she can reel in Pulling.

This year has been a breakthrough season for Pulling after she also became the first woman to claim victory in a British Formula 4 race at Brands Hatch.

With a target on her back in F1 Academy, can Pulling withstand the pressure in the remainder of the season, starting at Zandvoort this weekend.

Sky Sports F1's live Dutch GP schedule

Formula 1 returns after the summer break with the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort this weekend, live on Sky Sports F1.

