Lewis Hamilton: Mercedes F1 driver's engineer Peter 'Bono' Bonnington to stay at Mercedes after Ferrari links

Lewis Hamilton's race engineer Peter Bonnington will stay at Mercedes for 2025; Bonnington will not join Hamilton at Ferrari next year
Wednesday 21 August 2024 13:18, UK
Lewis Hamilton's race engineer Peter Bonnington has been given a promotion at Mercedes and will not join the seven-time world champion at Ferrari.
Sky Sports News understands Bonnington, also known as 'Bono' has moved up to head of race engineering but will remain as Hamilton's race engineer for the remainder of the season.
When Hamilton announced his shock move to Ferrari for next year, Bonnington was immediately linked to join the British driver at the Scuderia.
However, Bonnington will stay at Mercedes and is set to be race engineer for one of the team's two drivers in 2025. George Russell has a contract until the end of next year and Mercedes are yet to announce his team-mate, but the favourite is Formula 2 driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli.
Bonnington was Michael Schumacher's race engineer at Mercedes for 18 months before becoming the voice in Hamilton's ear when he joined the Silver Arrows in 2013.
He became well known for his "it's hammer time Lewis" radio message to Hamilton when they were fighting for victories, which was a signal to push hard before a pit stop.
The pair have won six drivers' titles together at Mercedes, including 84 race wins and 78 pole positions. Bonnington was on the podium with Hamilton when he won this year's British Grand Prix to end a two-and-a-half year winless streak on an emotional day for the team.
Mercedes have won three of the last four F1 races ahead of this weekend's Dutch Grand Prix, with Hamilton picking up the victory last time out in Belgium after Russell was disqualified for an underweight car.
Hamilton will look to add to his two wins this season in the final 10 races of 2024 before he leaves Mercedes.
The 39-year-old goes into Zandvoort on the back of three podiums before the summer break, including wins at Silverstone and Spa-Francorchamps.
Mercedes have made big strides to catch Red Bull and McLaren in terms of outright pace, so could play a role in the Constructors' Championship fight if they take points away from their rivals.
Red Bull lead McLaren by 42 points in the standings, with Ferrari 63 points adrift of the defending champions. Russell's disqualification in Belgium means Mercedes are 142 points away from Red Bull.
"Ahead of the summer break, we built momentum with an improved car and stronger results," said Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff.
"We will look to continue that progress into the final 10 races of the season. We know we have ground to make up. We are not yet able to compete for victories at every Grand Prix.
"We have made good steps in improving the W15's weaknesses though and will continue to work hard to take more. If we can do so, then we will close the gap to those ahead in both championships.
"Zandvoort is a challenging track. With its banked corners, high-speed sections, and narrow layout, it has an old-school feel.
"The passionate Dutch fans always create a great atmosphere. It is a good place to get back to work and we're excited for the challenges ahead over the rest of the season."
