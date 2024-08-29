Max Verstappen: Red Bull driver says car struggles are not caused by Adrian Newey exit

Legendary F1 designer Adrian Newey's announcement to leave Red Bull at the start of May earlier this year coincided with the team no longer dominating F1; watch every session of the Italian GP this weekend live on Sky Sports F1, with first practice at 12.30pm on Friday
Thursday 29 August 2024 18:28, UK
Max Verstappen believes Adrian Newey's exit has not caused Red Bull's drop in performance as he faces a battle to keep Lando Norris at bay in the championship.
In May, Red Bull made the shock announcement that Newey will depart the company in the first quarter of 2025 and he has not been working on any F1 projects since the end of April.
Since then, Verstappen has won just three races and Red Bull's early season advantage, where the Dutchman won four of the opening five events, has been wiped out.
Verstappen hasn't won the last five races and saw title rival Norris win the Dutch Grand Prix last Sunday by nearly 23 seconds to leave the McLaren driver 70 points behind the championship leader ahead of this weekend's Italian Grand Prix, live on Sky Sports F1.
"Normally not," said Verstappen when asked if Red Bull being caught and overhauled by McLaren has been caused by Newey leaving the team.
"Since it was announced he was leaving it's been more difficult but it shouldn't matter if someone leaves that immediately the performance drops because the car has always been the same. Normally not."
Red Bull are only 30 points ahead of McLaren in the Constructors' Championship with nine events to go.
Verstappen says he's not asked Newey about the problems with the car as it would be "a bit unfair" and he hasn't spoken to him much recently.
"The last few weeks not so much but he has moved office as well at the factory," he added.
"Whenever I see him... I mean we have a good relationship, so that's never been a problem."
Although Norris has only won two races this year, he has seemingly had a car that could have won most of the races during June and July.
The British driver could have been a lot closer to Verstappen, had it not been for mistakes from the driver or team at crucial moments.
But, his dominant pole position and victory in Zandvoort was a statement to the rest of the field, particularly as McLaren brought upgrades to the Netherlands which worked effectively.
"It might happen, but it's not in my control," Verstappen told Sky Italy when asked if McLaren would dominate the final nine rounds. "I only try to control the things that are in my control.
"You shouldn't waste any energy on that because it's not in my hands. So I just try to improve the situation with myself, with the car, and just try to get a better balance.
"If we get a better balance, it will help everything, and also the performance of the car naturally. So that's what we are trying to improve."
Verstappen ran with an old floor in Zandvoort, whereas Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez used the current specification floor as the team gathered data to see where they have gone wrong with their development path.
The reigning world champion will have the new floor back on his car this weekend in Monza and admits Red Bull are going through a "more difficult" period than they would have liked.
"Everyone is sticking together and trying to improve it," he continued.
"We're working very hard to find more performance again. A tough weekend is still P2, so that's not too bad but we want more, we want to win - or at least challenge for a win.
"In Zandvoort that was definitely not the case but I'm confident we can be more competitive than what we showed in Zandvoort."
