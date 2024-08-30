Italian GP: Max Verstappen fastest after Andrea Kimi Antonelli crashes on Mercedes practice debut at Monza

Andrea Kimi Antonelli dramatically crashed out on his F1 practice debut for Mercedes as Max Verstappen was fastest in the opening session at the Italian Grand Prix.

Italian teenager Antonelli, who is expected to replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes for 2025, was driving George Russell's car and there was huge anticipation about his first official F1 appearance.

But just 10 minutes into the session, he lost control of his car at the final corner on the high-speed Monza circuit.

Antonelli hit the barriers hard as his car spun nearly 360 degrees into the tyre wall, with Mercedes facing a race to get everything fixed for second practice at 4pm on Friday - live on Sky Sports F1.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff immediately told the 18-year-old "it's all good" on the radio after his accident, with Antonelli later cleared from the medical centre.

Brundle: Antonelli's confidence will be damaged Sky Sports F1's Martin Brundle on Kimi Antonelli's crash:



"It was the last thing he or the team needed. They haven’t got any data, the car’s damaged, his confidence will be damaged.



"He pushed very, very hard early on. He’d just gone purple in the second sector, fractionally ahead of Lewis, and he was expecting too much, too soon.



"Obviously got in and there was not enough grip for the speed that he was carrying. It’s such a shame.



"I admire his confidence but he needed to play himself in somewhat more carefully than that."

"That is not how he would have wanted to have the first 12 minutes of his F1 career go," reacted Sky Sports F1's Karun Chandhok.

"He started to turn in and then just gets a massive snap of oversteer at the apex. I wonder if he got a gust of wind or something like that.

"It's tough. I've had a shunt as a reserve driver and you feel the pain, you feel the embarrassment, you feel like you've let the team down.

"I think psychologically that will be a bit of a kick. I think he's going to have a couple more goes, probably Mexico and Abu Dhabi. But there's not many races left where we haven't got a Sprint or it's not a street track, so it's a tough one for him."

Verstappen starts weekend well

Championship leader Verstappen made a strong start to the Italian Grand Prix weekend as he was two tenths quicker than Charles Leclerc in the upgraded Ferrari.

Having lost the Dutch Grand Prix to Lando Norris by nearly 23 seconds just five days ago, Red Bull look much better on the newly resurfaced Monza, which has seen some of the kerbs flattened out.

Red Bull have struggled with bumps and kerbs, so the track changes may help their car as Verstappen looks to stop Norris from eating into his 70-point lead in the driver standings.

Norris was 0.241s behind Verstappen, with Carlos Sainz in fourth and Sauber's Valtteri Bottas surprisingly in fifth.

McLaren's Oscar Piastri finished the session in sixth from Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton, Williams' Alex Albon, Red Bull's Sergio Perez and Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso.

Hamilton is competing in his final Italian Grand Prix for Mercedes before he joins Ferrari next year and admitted on Thursday that he's felt different coming into the weekend.

Williams' Franco Colapinto was 17th in his first session since replacing Logan Sargeant for the remainder of the season. Colapinto had a clean first practice until the very end, when the Argentine ran through the gravel at the final corner but avoided the wall.

Italian GP Practice One Timesheet Driver Team Time 1) Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:21.676 2) Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.228 3) Lando Norris McLaren +0.241 4) Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.450 5) Valtteri Bottas Sauber +0.451 6) Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.523 7) Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.538 8) Alex Albon Williams +0.544 9) Sergio Perez Red Bull +0.635 10) Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.639 11) Kevin Magnussen Haas +0.896 12) Daniel Ricciardo RB +0.929 13) Yuki Tsunoda RB +1.038 14) Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.087 15) Zhou Guanyu Sauber +1.178 16) Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.188 17) Franco Colapinto Williams +1.204 18) Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.204 19) Nico Hulkenberg Haas +1.481 20) Andrea Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +2.279

