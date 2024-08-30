Italian GP: Lewis Hamilton fastest in second practice ahead of Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz

Lewis Hamilton tops timesheets in second practice at Italian Grand Prix, ahead of Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz; George Russell drives car crashed by Andrea Kimi Antonelli earlier in day - Practice Three live on Sky Sports F1 from 11.30am, Saturday; Qualifying at 3pm
Friday 30 August 2024 17:57, UK
Lewis Hamilton set the pace in second practice ahead of the Italian Grand Prix with Mercedes team-mate George Russell getting out on track in a car crashed by Andrea Kimi Antonelli earlier in the day.
Hamilton clocked a time of 1:20.738 to finish ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris - the gap between the Brits just three thousandths of a second - and Carlos Sainz in the upgraded Ferrari, with Oscar Piastri and Charles Leclerc rounding out the top five in a session temporarily halted when Haas' Kevin Magnussen hit a barrier.
Hamilton and Leclerc were separated by just a tenth and a half.
Reigning world champion Max Verstappen led the way in the opening practice session, ahead of Leclerc and his nearest rival in the drivers' standings, Norris, but the Dutchman and Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez were down in 14th and 15th respectively in FP2 after neither completed a proper qualifying simulation.
Norris trimmed Verstappen's lead in the championship to 70 points last Sunday when he won the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort by over 20 seconds from the Red Bull driver.
Russell's entry into FP2 was delayed as Mercedes continued to work on his car following F1 debutant Antonelli, 18, damaging it heavily during first practice after he collided with a wall.
Antonelli is poised to partner Russell next season following Hamilton's switch to Ferrari, with Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff saying the youngster's crash in Italy would have "zero effect" on who they select as the second Silver Arrows driver for 2025.
Russell left the garage 26 minutes into the session and prioritised race prep over pace, although he did finish sixth after a late run on the soft tyres, while both he and Hamilton complained of hot seats in their Mercedes during a searing day in Lombardy.
Haas' Nico Hulkenberg, RB's Daniel Ricciardo and Aston Martin duo Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll completed the top 10.
Williams' Franco Colapinto continued his debut day in F1 after replacing the axed Logan Sargeant for the final nine grands prix of this season, stepping in before Sainz becomes Alex Albon's permanent partner from 2025 onwards.
The Argentine locked up early in second practice after slipping into the gravel late in practice one but drove well in the main and was not dramatically outpaced by Albon.
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|1) Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:20.738
|2) Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+0.003
|3) Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|+0.103
|4) Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+0.120
|5) Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.154
|6) George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.348
|7) Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|+0.402
|8) Daniel Ricciardo
|RB
|+0.562
|9) Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+0.578
|10) Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+0.625
|11) Valtteri Bottas
|Sauber
|+0.723
|12) Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|+0.761
|13) Alex Albon
|Williams
|+0.854
|14) Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.872
|15) Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|+0.940
|16) Yuki Tsunoda
|RB
|+0.997
|17) Franco Colapinto
|Williams
|+1.046
|18) Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+1.061
|19) Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|+1.129
|20) Zhou Guanyu
|Sauber
|+1.485
Saturday August 31
8.25am: F3 Sprint
11.15am: Italian GP Practice Three (session starts 11.30am)
1.10pm: F2 Sprint
2.15pm: Italian GP Qualifying build-up
3pm: ITALIAN GP QUALIFYING*
5pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook
Sunday September 1
7:30am: F3 Feature Race
9am: F2 Feature Race
11am: Porsche Supercup
12:30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Italian GP build-up
2pm: The ITALIAN GRAND PRIX
4pm: Chequered Flag: Italian GP reaction
5pm: Ted's Notebook
*also live on Sky Sports Main Event
Watch the Italian Grand Prix live this weekend on Sky Sports F1. Stream every F1 race and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership, No contract, cancel anytime.