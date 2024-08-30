Italian GP: Lewis Hamilton fastest in second practice ahead of Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz

Lewis Hamilton set the pace in second practice ahead of the Italian Grand Prix with Mercedes team-mate George Russell getting out on track in a car crashed by Andrea Kimi Antonelli earlier in the day.

Hamilton clocked a time of 1:20.738 to finish ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris - the gap between the Brits just three thousandths of a second - and Carlos Sainz in the upgraded Ferrari, with Oscar Piastri and Charles Leclerc rounding out the top five in a session temporarily halted when Haas' Kevin Magnussen hit a barrier.

Hamilton and Leclerc were separated by just a tenth and a half.

Reigning world champion Max Verstappen led the way in the opening practice session, ahead of Leclerc and his nearest rival in the drivers' standings, Norris, but the Dutchman and Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez were down in 14th and 15th respectively in FP2 after neither completed a proper qualifying simulation.

Norris trimmed Verstappen's lead in the championship to 70 points last Sunday when he won the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort by over 20 seconds from the Red Bull driver.

Russell sixth after driving repaired car in FP2

Russell's entry into FP2 was delayed as Mercedes continued to work on his car following F1 debutant Antonelli, 18, damaging it heavily during first practice after he collided with a wall.

Antonelli is poised to partner Russell next season following Hamilton's switch to Ferrari, with Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff saying the youngster's crash in Italy would have "zero effect" on who they select as the second Silver Arrows driver for 2025.

Russell left the garage 26 minutes into the session and prioritised race prep over pace, although he did finish sixth after a late run on the soft tyres, while both he and Hamilton complained of hot seats in their Mercedes during a searing day in Lombardy.

Haas' Nico Hulkenberg, RB's Daniel Ricciardo and Aston Martin duo Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll completed the top 10.

Williams' Franco Colapinto continued his debut day in F1 after replacing the axed Logan Sargeant for the final nine grands prix of this season, stepping in before Sainz becomes Alex Albon's permanent partner from 2025 onwards.

The Argentine locked up early in second practice after slipping into the gravel late in practice one but drove well in the main and was not dramatically outpaced by Albon.

Italian GP Practice Two Timesheet Driver Team Time 1) Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:20.738 2) Lando Norris McLaren +0.003 3) Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.103 4) Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.120 5) Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.154 6) George Russell Mercedes +0.348 7) Nico Hulkenberg Haas +0.402 8) Daniel Ricciardo RB +0.562 9) Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.578 10) Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.625 11) Valtteri Bottas Sauber +0.723 12) Kevin Magnussen Haas +0.761 13) Alex Albon Williams +0.854 14) Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.872 15) Sergio Perez Red Bull +0.940 16) Yuki Tsunoda RB +0.997 17) Franco Colapinto Williams +1.046 18) Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.061 19) Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.129 20) Zhou Guanyu Sauber +1.485

Look back at some of the most dramatic moments to have taken place at the Italian Grand Prix

