Adrian Newey: Aston Martin confirm signing of legendary F1 designer as Managing Technical Partner after Red Bull exit

Aston Martin have confirmed the signing of legendary F1 designer Adrian Newey as Managing Technical Partner and a shareholder of the team.

The 65-year-old's exit from his role as chief technical officer at Red Bull was confirmed in May after an apparent breakdown in his relationship with team principal Christian Horner.

Newey will start work at Aston Martin on March 1 2025, having agreed to remain with Red Bull until then to see out his work on the company's first hypercar, the RB17.

YouTube YouTube , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable YouTube cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to YouTube cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow YouTube cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Sky Sports News understands that Newey will earn a basic salary of £20m, rising to £30m with bonuses at Aston Martin.

"I am thrilled to be joining the Aston Martin Aramco Formula 1 Team," said Newey.

"I have been hugely inspired and impressed by the passion and commitment that Lawrence [Stroll] brings to everything he is involved with. Lawrence is determined to create a world-beating team.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ted Kravitz tells us all about the 'genius' of Adrian Newey

"He is the only majority team owner who is actively engaged in the sport. His commitment is demonstrated in the development of the new AMR Technology Campus and wind tunnel at Silverstone, which are not only state of the art but have a layout that creates a great environment to work in.

"Together with great partners like Honda and Aramco, they have all the key pieces of infrastructure needed to make Aston Martin a world championship-winning team and I am very much looking forward to helping reach that goal."

Adrian Newey's championship-winning F1 cars 1992: Williams (drivers and constructors')

1993: Williams (drivers and constructors')

1994: Williams (constructors')

1996: Williams (drivers and constructors')

1997: Williams (drivers and constructors')

1998: McLaren (drivers and constructors')

1999: McLaren (drivers')

2010: Red Bull (drivers and constructors')

2011: Red Bull (drivers and constructors')

2012: Red Bull (drivers and constructors')

2013: Red Bull (drivers and constructors')

2021: Red Bull (drivers')

2022: Red Bull (drivers and constructors')

2023: Red Bull (drivers and constructors')

Newey's signing is the latest show of ambition from Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll, with the team having recently appointed former Ferrari designer Enrico Cardile as chief technical officer and former Mercedes engine guru Andy Cowell as group chief executive.

Newey will work with two-time world champion Fernando Alonso, who drives for the team alongside Lance Stroll, the son of the team's owner.

Aston Martin will hope Newey can play a key role in the design of their car for the 2026 season, which sees the introduction of new regulations and presents a major opportunity for the team to establish itself among the sport's elite squads.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Natalie Pinkham sat down with Adrian Newey to discuss the popularity of his stature after the engineer announced his departure from Red Bull in 2025

Newey has proved on multiple occasions he can design a race-winning F1 car when changes to the regulations take place, showing that most recently in 2022 with Red Bull.

The 65-year-old has designed 14 championship-winning F1 cars during his time at Williams, McLaren and Red Bull, where he had worked since 2006.

"This is huge news. Adrian is the best in the world at what he does - he is at the top of his game - and I am incredibly proud that he is joining the Aston Martin Aramco Formula 1 Team," said Lawrence Stroll

"It's the biggest story since the Aston Martin name returned to the sport and another demonstration of our ambition to build a Formula 1 team capable of fighting for world championships. As soon as Adrian became available, we knew we had to make it happen.

"Our initial conversations confirmed that there was a shared desire to collaborate in a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Adrian is a racer and one of the most competitive people I have ever met.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Red Bull's Adrian Newey explains the excitement he has when driving the championship-winning Ferrari of Niki Lauda at the Goodwood Festival of Speed

"When he saw what we have built at Silverstone - our incredible AMR Technology Campus, the talented group of people we have assembled and the latest wind tunnel in the sport - he quickly understood what we are trying to achieve.

"We mean business - and so does he. Adrian shares our hunger and ambition, he believes in this project, and he will help us write the next chapter in Aston Martin Aramco's Formula 1 story."

Sky Sports F1's live Azerbaijan GP schedule

Thursday September 12

12pm: Drivers' Press Conference

Friday September 13

7.55am: F2 Practice

10am: Azerbaijan GP Practice One (session starts 10.30am)

11.55am: F2 Qualifying

1.45pm: Azerbaijan GP Practice Two (session starts 2pm)

3.15pm: The F1 Show

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Look back at some of the most dramatic moments to have taken place around the Baku City Circuit.

Saturday September 14

9.15am: Azerbaijan GP Practice Three (session starts 9.30am)

11.10am: F2 Sprint

12.15pm: Azerbaijan GP Qualifying build-up

1pm: AZERBAIJAN GP QUALIFYING*

3pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday September 15

8.30am: F2 Feature Race

10:30am: Grand Prix Sunday: Azerbaijan GP build-up*

12pm: The AZERBAIJAN GRAND PRIX*

2pm: Chequered Flag: Azerbaijan GP reaction

3pm: Ted's Notebook

*also live on Sky Sports Main Event

Formula 1 leaves mainland Europe for Baku and the Azerbaijan Grand Prix this weekend, live on Sky Sports F1. Stream every F1 race and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership - No contract, cancel anytime