F1 budget cap: FIA reveals Honda and Alpine commit procedural breach but no punishment given

Formula 1's governing body revealed all of the grid's 10 F1 teams have been awarded compliance certificates after sticking to last season's budget cap, despite procedural breaches from Honda and Alpine.

No team overspent, unlike the 2021 season where Red Bull were fined £6m and given a wind tunnel penalty for breaking F1's financial rules.

Honda and Alpine, as engine manufacturers though, have made procedural breaches despite not going over the financial limit.

Last season was the first year engine manufacturers who have applied to compete in the 2026 season, when new regulations are introduced, have been given financial restrictions with a limit of £110m.

Honda currently supply Red Bull and RB with power units, with Alpine using their own Renault-Alpine engine.

"The CCA [Cost Cap Administration] confirms that although Alpine Racing SAS and HRC have both been found to be in procedural breach, neither have exceeded the Cost Cap level," read an FIA statement.

"Both Alpine Racing SAS and HRC have acted at all times in good faith and are currently co-operating with the CCA to finalise the matter.

"Considering the nature of the breach, the complexities of the new Financial Regulations for PU Manufacturers and the challenges associated with their first year of implementation it is the CCA's intention to propose to these two PU Manufacturers to settle their respective breaches by means of an Accepted Breach Agreement (ABA)."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky F1's Ted Kravitz reflects on all the big talking points from the Italian Grand Prix after Ferrari's Charles Leclerc celebrated victory in front of the Tifosi

In 2021, Aston Martin were fined £388,000 for a procedural breach because they "inaccurately excluded and/or adjusted costs in the calculation of its relevant costs". Williams were fined £20,000 in the same season for missing the deadline to submit their accounts.

The biggest budget cap controversy came when Red Bull breached the budget cap in 2021 by £1.86m, so were fined £6m and will have 10 per cent less wind tunnel time for the 2023 season.

This season's budget cap findings will be revealed in 12 months time.

The 2024 F1 season resumes this weekend with the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku, where Lando Norris will look to close in on Max Verstappen and McLaren could take the lead in the Constructors' Championship from Red Bull.

Sky Sports F1's live Azerbaijan GP schedule

Thursday September 12

12pm: Drivers' Press Conference

Friday September 13

7.55am: F2 Practice

10am: Azerbaijan GP Practice One (session starts 10.30am)

11.55am: F2 Qualifying

1.45pm: Azerbaijan GP Practice Two (session starts 2pm)

3.15pm: The F1 Show

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Look back at some of the most dramatic moments to have taken place around the Baku City Circuit

Saturday September 14

9.15am: Azerbaijan GP Practice Three (session starts 9.30am)

11.10am: F2 Sprint

12.15pm: Azerbaijan GP Qualifying build-up

1pm: AZERBAIJAN GP QUALIFYING*

3pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday September 15

8.30am: F2 Feature Race

10:30am: Grand Prix Sunday: Azerbaijan GP build-up*

12pm: The AZERBAIJAN GRAND PRIX*

2pm: Chequered Flag: Azerbaijan GP reaction

3pm: Ted's Notebook

*also live on Sky Sports Main Event

Formula 1 leaves mainland Europe for Baku and the Azerbaijan Grand Prix this weekend, live on Sky Sports F1. Stream every F1 race and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership - No contract, cancel anytime