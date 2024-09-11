F1 budget cap: FIA reveals Honda and Alpine commit procedural breach but no punishment given

Honda and Alpine committed procedural breaches to the cost cap last year; FIA have not handed out any penalties yet as breaches will be settled by an Accepted Breach Agreement (ABA); watch the Azerbaijan GP live on Sky Sports this weekend, with Sunday's race live at 12pm
Formula 1's governing body revealed all of the grid's 10 F1 teams have been awarded compliance certificates after sticking to last season's budget cap, despite procedural breaches from Honda and Alpine.
No team overspent, unlike the 2021 season where Red Bull were fined £6m and given a wind tunnel penalty for breaking F1's financial rules.
Honda and Alpine, as engine manufacturers though, have made procedural breaches despite not going over the financial limit.
Last season was the first year engine manufacturers who have applied to compete in the 2026 season, when new regulations are introduced, have been given financial restrictions with a limit of £110m.
Honda currently supply Red Bull and RB with power units, with Alpine using their own Renault-Alpine engine.
"The CCA [Cost Cap Administration] confirms that although Alpine Racing SAS and HRC have both been found to be in procedural breach, neither have exceeded the Cost Cap level," read an FIA statement.
"Both Alpine Racing SAS and HRC have acted at all times in good faith and are currently co-operating with the CCA to finalise the matter.
"Considering the nature of the breach, the complexities of the new Financial Regulations for PU Manufacturers and the challenges associated with their first year of implementation it is the CCA's intention to propose to these two PU Manufacturers to settle their respective breaches by means of an Accepted Breach Agreement (ABA)."
In 2021, Aston Martin were fined £388,000 for a procedural breach because they "inaccurately excluded and/or adjusted costs in the calculation of its relevant costs". Williams were fined £20,000 in the same season for missing the deadline to submit their accounts.
The biggest budget cap controversy came when Red Bull breached the budget cap in 2021 by £1.86m, so were fined £6m and will have 10 per cent less wind tunnel time for the 2023 season.
This season's budget cap findings will be revealed in 12 months time.
The 2024 F1 season resumes this weekend with the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku, where Lando Norris will look to close in on Max Verstappen and McLaren could take the lead in the Constructors' Championship from Red Bull.
