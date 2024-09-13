Christian Horner: Red Bull boss compares Adrian Newey's departure to Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Manchester United

Adrian Newey has left his position as Red Bull chief technical officer and will join Aston Martin in March 2025; Newey has been a key part of Red Bull's success; watch Azerbaijan GP Qualifying live on Sky Sports F1 at 1pm on Saturday, and the race at 12pm on Sunday
Christian Horner has compared Adrian Newey's exit from Red Bull to Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Manchester United in 2009, insisting the reigning F1 champions can continue winning without the legendary designer.
Aston Martin announced on Tuesday that Newey will join in March 2025 as managing technical partner and a shareholder of the team, following confirmation from Red Bull in May that the 65-year-old had left his position as chief technical officer.
Newey, who has helped Red Bull win seven constructors' titles since joining in 2006, will remain employed by the company until early next year as he sees out his work on their first hypercar.
"In the last eight to nine years, he came very close to leaving in 2014 and from that moment onwards we needed to make sure we were in a position if he were to depart, we would pick up the mantle and the baton to run with it," Horner told Sky Sports F1 on Friday at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
"When he chose to go to Aston, for skin in the game with shares and from what I understand, the whole structure will report to him, he still feels he has that motivation.
"All we can do is wish him the best of luck. We will look back at great fondness at his time with us."
Horner then compared Newey leaving to Eric Cantona departing Manchester United in 1997, after which Sir Alex Ferguson's side remained English football's dominant force over the next decade.
"Life carries on," Horner said. "We have a great team. We have great strength and depth.
"Manchester United didn't stop winning when Eric Cantona left. Everything has to evolve."
Sky Sports F1's Ted Kravitz pointed out to Horner that Cantona retired rather than joining another team, at which point the Red Bull boss instead used the example of Ronaldo's move to Real Madrid in 2009, after which Ferguson led United to two more Premier League titles.
"Ok, Ronaldo. I'm not a football analogy specialist," Horner said.
