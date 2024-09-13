Christian Horner: Red Bull boss compares Adrian Newey's departure to Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Manchester United

Christian Horner has compared Adrian Newey's exit from Red Bull to Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Manchester United in 2009, insisting the reigning F1 champions can continue winning without the legendary designer.

Aston Martin announced on Tuesday that Newey will join in March 2025 as managing technical partner and a shareholder of the team, following confirmation from Red Bull in May that the 65-year-old had left his position as chief technical officer.

Newey, who has helped Red Bull win seven constructors' titles since joining in 2006, will remain employed by the company until early next year as he sees out his work on their first hypercar.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player In an exclusive interview with Craig Slater, Adrian Newey explains why he chose to join Aston Martin over Ferrari and details the challenges coming his way in the new Managing Technical Partner role, starting 2025

"In the last eight to nine years, he came very close to leaving in 2014 and from that moment onwards we needed to make sure we were in a position if he were to depart, we would pick up the mantle and the baton to run with it," Horner told Sky Sports F1 on Friday at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

"When he chose to go to Aston, for skin in the game with shares and from what I understand, the whole structure will report to him, he still feels he has that motivation.

"All we can do is wish him the best of luck. We will look back at great fondness at his time with us."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Max Verstappen discusses what has been going wrong with the RB20 since the departure of Adrian Newey, following the announcement that he'll be joining Aston Martin from 2025

Horner then compared Newey leaving to Eric Cantona departing Manchester United in 1997, after which Sir Alex Ferguson's side remained English football's dominant force over the next decade.

"Life carries on," Horner said. "We have a great team. We have great strength and depth.

"Manchester United didn't stop winning when Eric Cantona left. Everything has to evolve."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ted Kravitz discusses the impact Adrian Newey's appointment at Aston Martin will make on Formula One

Sky Sports F1's Ted Kravitz pointed out to Horner that Cantona retired rather than joining another team, at which point the Red Bull boss instead used the example of Ronaldo's move to Real Madrid in 2009, after which Ferguson led United to two more Premier League titles.

"Ok, Ronaldo. I'm not a football analogy specialist," Horner said.

Sky Sports F1's live Azerbaijan GP schedule

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Look back at some of the most dramatic moments to have taken place around the Baku City Circuit

Saturday September 14

9.15am: Azerbaijan GP Practice Three (session starts 9.30am)

11.10am: F2 Sprint

12.15pm: Azerbaijan GP Qualifying build-up

1pm: AZERBAIJAN GP QUALIFYING*

3pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday September 15

8.30am: F2 Feature Race

10:30am: Grand Prix Sunday: Azerbaijan GP build-up*

12pm: The AZERBAIJAN GRAND PRIX*

2pm: Chequered Flag: Azerbaijan GP reaction

3pm: Ted's Notebook

*also live on Sky Sports Main Event

Formula 1 leaves mainland Europe for Baku and the Azerbaijan Grand Prix this weekend, live on Sky Sports F1. Stream every F1 race and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership - No contract, cancel anytime