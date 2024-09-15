Lewis Hamilton: Mercedes driver to start Azerbaijan GP from pit lane after taking new engine ahead of Baku race

Lewis Hamilton will start the Azerbaijan Grand Prix from the pit lane after being penalised for exceeding his power unit allowance for the season.

The seven-time world champion qualified seventh for Mercedes in Baku on Saturday, but has since installed a fifth power unit of the season on his W15, resulting in a start from the pit lane.

Mercedes confirmed the decision to Sky Sports F1 before it had been announced by the FIA, explaining that the team have known they would need to introduce an additional power unit to Hamilton's pool since an engine failure saw him retire from the Australian Grand Prix in March.

In later confirming the breach, the FIA said that Hamilton had also made changes to the setup of his car, a move that alone would also result in a pit lane start.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lewis Hamilton was left frustrated with another difficult qualifying session while George Russell was happy with P5 with Ferrari 'always quick' on this track

Hamilton's penalty further adds to a topsy-turvy grid for Sunday's race, live on Sky Sports F1 at midday, with title-chasing Lando Norris starting down the field after making a shock Q1 exit.

Mercedes' decision to take a penalty for Hamilton does provide a slight boost for Norris, who climbs to 15th on the grid, having now moved up two places from his initial position of 17th after Alpine's Pierre Gasly was disqualified from qualifying.

With an extended DRS zone set to provide more overtaking opportunities and Safety Car interruptions highly possible, the likes of Norris and Hamilton will retain hopes of coming through the field to score points.

Alpine's Esteban Ocon, who qualified last after making an error that contributed to Norris' woes, has also taken his fifth power unit of the season and will join Hamilton in starting from the pit lane.

Hamilton frustrated by continued Saturday struggles

Having seen his qualifying head-to-head with his Mercedes team-mate George Russell drop to a remarkable 13-4 deficit, Hamilton expressed frustration at having been unable to get his tyres in their best operating window.

"Yesterday the car was amazing, it felt great and I honestly think it could have been at least second row today. But I came today and all of a sudden, the tyres didn't work all day," Hamilton told Sky Sports F1 after qualifying.

"It's only tyres. If you see the Williams, all of a sudden were up there, when you get the tyres working.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky F1's Ted Kravitz reflects on all the big talking points from the qualifying in Azerbaijan

"But I'm doing everything I normally do and more, trying absolutely everything with the tyres. When we go out, most often the tyres are below the window and you can't get them up.

"You look at my last sector, it's quickest, but it's at the end of the lap. Every single Saturday I've lost at least half a second, to a second, and today I lost a second compared to yesterday.

"I do it every weekend. All I can do is just work as hard as I can. I've just got to stay positive and not get into my head."

Sky Sports F1's live Azerbaijan GP schedule

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Look back at some of the most dramatic moments to have taken place around the Baku City Circuit

Sunday September 15

8.30am: F2 Feature Race

10:30am: Grand Prix Sunday: Azerbaijan GP build-up*

12pm: The AZERBAIJAN GRAND PRIX*

2pm: Chequered Flag: Azerbaijan GP reaction

3pm: Ted's Notebook

*also live on Sky Sports Main Event

Formula 1 leaves mainland Europe for Baku and the Azerbaijan Grand Prix this weekend, live on Sky Sports F1. Stream every F1 race and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership - No contract, cancel anytime