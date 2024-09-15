Lando Norris says beating Max Verstappen in Azerbaijan GP is a 'spectacular' boost for his F1 title hopes

Lando Norris says finishing ahead of Max Verstappen in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix was "spectacular" for his hopes of chasing down the world championship leader.

After a disastrous early exit from qualifying on Saturday, Norris produced a brilliant comeback from 15th on the grid to finish fourth for McLaren in Baku, passing Red Bull's Verstappen in the closing stages despite having started nine places behind the Dutchman.

The result saw Norris reduce Verstappen's Drivers' Championship lead to 59 points with seven rounds remaining, the first of which follows immediately in Singapore.

A potentially huge moment in the championship as Lando Norris passes title rival Max Verstappen and finishes in P4 after starting the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in P15.

"I just need points," Norris told Sky Sports F1. "Of course, to finish ahead of Max is spectacular, from where we started and for our (title) hopes.

"Yesterday is still on my mind because it was just frustrating, and what could have been if that didn't happen. Anyway, a good day."

Not only did Norris make unexpected ground on Verstappen, but his team-mate Oscar Piastri's victory ensured McLaren took the lead in the Constructors' Championship.

Lando Norris makes a great start to the Azerbaijan Grand Prix and is up to 13th as Charles Leclerc retains his lead

It's the first time since 2014 that McLaren have led the standings, while Red Bull had not been dislodged from the top since June 2022.

Norris played his part in Piastri securing the win, slowing down Red Bull's Sergio Perez to help his team-mate retain track position as the Mexican attempted an undercut.

"A good result for us as a team, Oscar winning I'm even happier for," Norris said. "For us to be on top of the constructors, it's the first time in many, many years so to play a part in that is obviously amazing.

Lando Norris holds Sergio Perez up to help teammate Oscar Piastri pit and come out in front of the Red Bull driver.

"It allowed Oscar to stay ahead and potentially get the win today. I'm happy I helped him out and played a small part in that. For us as a team, that's what we are here to do.

"To come out with a first and a fourth was perfect."

Verstappen: We didn't lose too many points on a bad weekend

After a dismal showing in Monza two weeks ago, Red Bull looked to have found some answers during Friday practice in Baku before setup changes going into Saturday appeared to set them backwards.

Verstappen was out-qualified by Perez for the first time in 34 races on Saturday, and was surprisingly once more the slower of the Red Bulls on Sunday as he struggled with braking.

Max Verstappen says Red Bull know they can do much better after another difficult weekend finishing behind title rival Lando Norris and responds to reports of a virtual safety car infringement investigation.

"It was quite a difficult race," Verstappen told Sky Sports F1. "After qualifying I don't think the final change was the right one. We paid the price for that.

"It was as simple as that because if you look at Checo (Perez) he had a much better race. It seemed like he was more comfortable.

"From our side, we tried something else and it didn't work out. You win and lose as a team.

"Of course, I'm not happy with the performance. Sometimes you make some final changes before qualifying and it works, unfortunately this time it didn't."

Race highlights from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Verstappen, who has now gone seven races without a win, said after finishing sixth in Monza that it was "unrealistic" for him and Red Bull to hold onto their respective championship leads if there wasn't an upturn in the team's performance.

Asked whether his perspective on that had changed after the weekend in Baku, he replied: "Even in quite a bad weekend for me we didn't lose too many points.

"I guess that's the positive and I also know we can do much better. We will try to do that next time."

