Singapore Grand Prix: Red Bull ditch special fan-designed livery over weight concerns

Red Bull has been set to run a fan-designed livery at the Singapore Grand Prix, but have now abandoned that plan after it was discovered it would add an extra 1kg of weight to their RB20 car; watch every session of the Singapore GP this weekend, live on Sky Sports F1
Wednesday 18 September 2024 14:39, UK
Red Bull will not be running a fan-inspired livery at this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix due to concerns about the extra weight it would add to their car.
The reigning Constructors' Champions had invited fans to design bespoke liveries to be used in select races this year, the first of which was showcased at the British Grand Prix in July.
However, Red Bull have now ditched plans to run the custom livery planned Singapore after it was found that it would add 1kg to the team's RB20 car during the concept phase of creating it.
While it was calculated that would only translate to a performance deficit of an extra 0.03 seconds per lap around the Marina Bay Street Circuit, the team opted against risking any drop-off in performance.
The decision comes amid the Milton Keynes-based outfit having seen the performance advantage they held over their rivals whittled away since the last of Max Verstappen's seven victories so far in 2024 at the Spanish Grand Prix in June.
Reigning world champion Verstappen has seen his lead at the top of the Drivers' Championship over McLaren's Lando Norris cut to 59 points, with the British driver's team now 20 points clear of Red Bull at the top of the Constructors' Championship as well.
Added to that is the fact last year's Singapore Grand Prix proved to be Red Bull's worst of the year, where Verstappen and team-mate Sergio Perez could only manage to finish fifth and eighth respectively after both failed to make the top 10 in qualifying.
Red Bull's sister team RB will, however, be running a special livery in Singapore after unveiling a denim-inspired look that has been designed by their apparel partner HUGO, featuring zips along the sidepod and a denim look across the front of the VCARB 01.
Mercedes will also be displaying a new look for the race to celebrate the 50th anniversary of title sponsor Petronas, with the company's emerald colour replacing the team's traditional silver on the nose and sidepods.
