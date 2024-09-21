F1 Academy: Abbi Pulling dominates Race One in Singapore from Maya Weug and Doriane Pin

Britain's Abbi Pulling dominated the first F1 Academy race in Singapore to extend her lead in the championship over Mercedes junior Doriane Pin.

Pulling started from pole for a sixth time this season and had a lights-to-flag victory to win for a sixth time this season as her main title rival Pin finished third behind Maya Weug.

The Alpine junior is 84 points ahead of Pin and is also on pole position for the second race in Singapore - live on Sky Sports F1 at 8.30am on Sunday.

"I put all my focus on the race start. I just knew I needed to get off the line. It was a great launch," said Pulling.

"I just controlled the lead from there. Maya was close to begin with but I knew if I kept consistent, I could keep the gap.

"I can't thank the team enough. They are doing an amazing job. I'm doing everything with what they are giving me."

Overtaking proved difficult as the cars quickly spread out after the opening lap, with the race also shortened by one lap due to Bianca Bustamante stalling from ninth and waving her hand to alert race control, which caused an aborted start.

Pulling showed her class by ramping up the pace throughout the race and finished two seconds in front of Weug, who never got close to challenging the championship leader.

Pin had a five-second time penalty due to a false start but pulled out a gap of 5.2 seconds to Lia Block, setting the fastest lap of the race on the last lap to secure the final podium spot.

Chloe Chambers was fifth, ahead of British wild card driver Ella Lloyd on the road but a five-second time penalty dropped her from sixth to ninth.

Image: The final classification from the first F1 Academy race in Singapore

Sky Sports F1's live Singapore GP schedule

Saturday September 21

10.15am: Singapore GP Practice Three (session starts 10.30am)

1pm: Singapore GP Qualifying build-up

2pm: SINGAPORE GP QUALIFYING*

4pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday September 22

8.30am: F1 Academy Race Two

11:30am: Grand Prix Sunday: Singapore GP build-up

1pm: The SINGAPORE GRAND PRIX

3pm: Chequered Flag: Singapore GP reaction

4pm: Ted's Notebook

*also live on Sky Sports Main Event

