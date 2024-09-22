Max Verstappen: Red Bull driver makes quit threat over 'silly' F1 rules at Singapore GP in FIA row

Max Verstappen says the "silly" rules in F1 will dictate his future in the sport after restricting his answers again in the FIA press conference at the Singapore Grand Prix, where he finished second behind Lando Norris.

Verstappen was on Friday ordered to "accomplish some work of public interest" - the sport's governing body's equivalent of community service - after he used an expletive when describing the recent performance of his Red Bull car in Thursday's official press conference in Singapore.

On Saturday, he only gave a handful of words in each of his answers in the FIA press conference and limited his answers again on Sunday in protest against his punishment.

Red Bull decided to hold a separate conference for the written media on Sunday to avoid the remarkable scenes after qualifying, where Verstappen was followed by a group of journalists down the paddock as the reigning world champion answered questions.

"For me personally, there is, absolutely no desire to give long answers there when you get treated like that," said Verstappen, who is 52 points ahead of Norris with six races remaining.

"I never really felt like I had a bad relationship with them. Even this year, I did voluntary work with junior stewards. I gave them a half an hour interview, which was all set up.

"So I tried to help out and they do little favours or whatever. I'm not too difficult a person to say no. I'm like 'OK sure, if that's what you guys like, I like to help out'.

"Then you get treated like that. That's just not how it works. For me, it was quite straightforward because I know I have to answer because it doesn't say long you have to answer for."

Verstappen, who has a contract with Red Bull until the end of 2028, has previously stated he would not like to race into his late 30s and expressed a desire to race in other motorsport categories.

The 26-year-old says his row with the FIA is impacting his love with F1.

"These kinds of things definitely decide my future as well when you can't be yourself or deal with these silly things," said Verstappen.

"I'm at the stage of my career where you don't want to be dealing with these things all the time.

"Of course it's great to have success and win races but once you have accomplished all that, winning championships and races, you just want to have a good time as well.

"Everyone in the paddock is pushing, even at the back of the grid. But if you have to deal with all these kinds of silly things, for me, that is not a way of continuing in the sport, that's for sure."

Verstappen: Racing will go on without me

Verstappen has been one of the biggest names in F1 for most of his career since he made his debut in 2015 for Toro Rosso and joined Red Bull mid-way through 2016.

The Dutchman is known for his direct style of communication with his team over the radio.

Asked if he has told the FIA how important it is that they could push the three-time world champion out of the sport, he said "I don't know how serious they will take this kind of stuff but for me if it's enough, it's enough.

"Racing will go on, F1 will go on without me. It's not a problem and also not a problem for me. It's how it is."

Verstappen says he will "always be myself" and that sportspeople should be able to "show their emotions".

"That's what racing is about. In any sport, if you get tackled or pushed, or there's someone not happy with something, or there's a frustrating moment or something that they get asked about, I think it's quite normal that there can be that sort of reaction," he said.

Verstappen unsure when matter will be resolved

Swearing was a dominant topic in the Singapore paddock following comments by FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, published on Thursday, in which he said too much swearing from drivers was being broadcast over team radio.

Verstappen, coincidentally it appeared, used an expletive to describe his car in the press conference before dismissing Ben Sulayem's suggestion that drivers should be censored while competing.

Lewis Hamilton was critical of Ben Sulayem's comments as he believed there was a "racial element" to linking swearing to rap music and said on Saturday that Verstappen shouldn't do his community service, when sat alongside him in the qualifying press conference.

Verstappen revealed his fellow drivers in F1 were "almost laughing" when he told them about the ruling.

"The way the sport is heading into, for me personally, I know you can't insult people, that's straightforward and no one wants to do that, it's all a bit too soft really," he added.

"Honestly it's silly. Super silly what we are dealing with. If you can't be yourself to the fullest then it's better not to speak at the end of the day.

"But that's what no one wants because then you become a robot and that's not how you should be going about it in this sport."

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz crashed out in qualifying at the Singapore Grand Prix and was given a €25,000 (£21,000) fine, with half of it suspended for crossing a live Formula 1 track.

Verstappen used that as an example of him being dissatisfied with some of the rules, with the sport "going the wrong way".

"Carlos got a fine for crossing the track in qualifying. I mean what are we talking about? It's a red flag, cars are coming in, I think it's quite safe and he knows what he's doing. We are not stupid," he said.

"When I saw it getting noted I was like 'oh my god, what are we doing'. These kind of things are just super silly."

