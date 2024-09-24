George Russell: Red Bull boss Christian Horner says it would be 'foolish' to not consider trying to sign Mercedes driver

Red Bull boss Christian Horner says it would be "foolish" for his team not to consider attempting to sign George Russell when the Mercedes driver's contract expires at the end of 2025.

Russell signed an extension with Mercedes in 2023 to keep him with the Silver Arrows for two further seasons and is set to become their clear lead driver when team-mate Lewis Hamilton departs for Ferrari at the end of the year.

However, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff's very public pursuit of Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, along with the signing of teenage star Andrea Kimi Antonelli to replace Hamilton, has led some to question Russell's long-term future with the team.

Horner admitted that while he is excited about some of the young drivers coming through Red Bull's academy, the team potentially have a "gap" to fill in their line-up for the more immediate future.

"We've got a gap now but we just want to take time to consider what do those options look like for the future," Horner told Sky Sports F1 on Saturday at the Singapore Grand Prix.

"And we're not afraid to go out of the pool. You know, George Russell is out of contract at the end of next year. It would be foolish not to take that into consideration.

"There are other talented drivers that could well be out of contract as well."

Wolff: Horner is always stirring

Red Bull would clearly love to keep hold of three-time world champion Verstappen, but there remains doubt as to whether he will see out a contract with the team that runs until the end of 2028 but also contains exit clauses.

Verstappen's team-mate Sergio Perez signed a contract extension in June that tied him to the team until the end of 2026, but the Mexican's dismal campaign to this point means there is huge doubt as to whether he will retain his seat next season.

Responding to Horner's comments after Sunday's race, Wolff insisted it was merely "stirring" on his rival's behalf.

"He is always stirring **** up on his part," Wolff said. "It's part of the game.

"George is a Mercedes driver, has been forever and hopefully will be forever. He has a long contract with the team."

After Perez finished 10th in Singapore, a race in which Verstappen came second, Horner admitted his driver's form remains a concern.

While Verstappen still has a 52-point lead over Singapore winner Lando Norris at the top of the Drivers' Championship, the Brit's victory helped McLaren extend their Constructors' Championship lead over Red Bull to 41 points.

Horner added: "We need to have two drivers firing on all cylinders. Checo [Perez] had a good weekend last weekend. He had a tough weekend this weekend.

"We need to put some weekends together where you can see, where McLaren are putting two drivers on the podium. It's those big points that really make a difference.

"We need to make sure Checo is as high up the field as we can get him."

Just six races remain in Formula 1 2024 and the season resumes with the United States Grand Prix in Austin from October 18-20, live on Sky Sports F1.