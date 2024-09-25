Lando Norris says chasing down Max Verstappen in F1's 2024 title race is 'definitely possible' after Singapore win

Lando Norris says chasing down world championship leader Max Verstappen is "definitely possible" if McLaren maintain the form that enabled him to dominate the Singapore Grand Prix.

The Brit produced a stunning display of pace to beat Verstappen by more than 20 seconds at The Marina Bay Circuit, reducing the Dutchman's lead at the top of the Drivers' Championship to 52 points.

The season has paused for a near month-long break before the final six rounds, including three Sprint weekends, begin from October 18-20 with the United States Grand Prix.

"This is what I've got to do, this is what I need, this is what we need to do as a team," Norris told Sky Sports F1.

"We've executed things perfectly as a team, especially to get Oscar into P3.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Norris cruised to victory at the Singapore Grand Prix ahead of title rival Verstappen, while McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri completed the podium

"But we need to do it at every race until the end of the year if I want to have a chance to get Max.

"We're working hard and if I keep doing what I've done this weekend, then it's definitely possible."

Norris hopeful title battle will go down to the wire

Norris needs to reduce Verstappen's lead by an average of 8.66 points per weekend to catch the Dutchman, with a maximum of 180 points still available in the six grands prix (including an extra point for the fastest lap) and three Sprint races that remain.

The final round of the season, which takes place in Abu Dhabi from December 6-8, is not a Sprint weekend, which means Norris will need to be within 26 points of Verstappen to maintain a chance of pulling off the comeback.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Norris successfully held off title rival Verstappen to retain the lead on the opening lap of the Singapore Grand Prix

Asked whether he expects the battle to go down to the wire, Norris said: "I hope so. I still have a lot of points I've got to catch up and it's not going to be easy to do it.

"It's against Red Bull and it's against Max, the most dominant pairing you've ever seen in Formula 1, from last year.

"And that's not necessarily changed in terms of… It's the same team and it's the same driver. So, I have some of the toughest competition that Formula 1 has ever seen in the sport.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Norris narrowly avoided crashing into the wall twice while leading the Singapore Grand Prix

"We are doing a better job as a team right now because my car and our car is quicker than theirs. But that's just credit to the team doing an amazing job and being smarter and doing cooler things and creating mini-DRS flaps and stuff.

"I'm working my heart out, I'm working my butt off, to try and make sure that happens. He's trying to make sure it doesn't happen. So we'll have to wait and find out."

Stella: Title still in Max's hands

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella insisted that the title remains in "Max's hands", but said the team could be "encouraged and even more optimistic" over Norris' prospects after Singapore.

The Woking squad's strong result in Singapore, which saw Oscar Piastri secure a double-podium for the team, extended McLaren's advantage over Red Bull at the top of the constructors' standings to 41 points.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Verstappen was pleased with the damage limitation done to his title hopes after finishing second behind Norris in Singapore

"It's definitely not in our hands because it's still in Max's hands," Stella said.

"Likewise, the Constructors' Championship, that's more in our hands, in fairness.

"I think we go away potentially encouraged and even more optimistic that the Drivers' Championship is possible because of the performance of the car."

In terms of the remainder of the season, Stella said that if the MCL38 continues to be the fastest car on track, the team's main focus would be on ensuring that both Norris and Piastri finish races ahead of Verstappen.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The funniest moments from the Singapore Grand Prix, including a Lizard causing chaos on the track and Ted Kravitz in a pair of speedos!

"You just have to go to the next race and maximise the Sprint, and maximise the main race, making sure that both drivers finish ahead of Max," Stella said.

"And then if we are in condition to bring some upgrades, then this mission will become even easier.

"We need to recognise that if we maximise the potential of the car now, finishing with two cars ahead of Max, it's possible. And that's what makes us optimistic."

Just six races remain in Formula 1 2024 and the season resumes with the United States Grand Prix in Austin from October 18-20, live on Sky Sports F1. Stream every F1 race and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership - No contract, cancel anytime