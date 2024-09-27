Lewis Hamilton pays tribute to Daniel Ricciardo following RB decision to replace Australian driver

Lewis Hamilton has paid tribute to long-time rival Daniel Ricciardo after the Australian's dropping by RB appeared to end his Formula 1 career.

Red Bull's junior squad confirmed on Thursday that Ricciardo will be replaced by Liam Lawson for the remaining six rounds of the 2024 season and has been released from the team.

The move appears to be the final act of Ricciardo's F1 career as a driver, with the 35-year-old having claimed eight victories in 257 grand prix starts across 14 seasons.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton wrote on Instagram: "It's been a honour to compete with you over the years.

"I'll never forget the battles, the laughs, and drinking out of your shoe. It was gross, but glad I got to do it with you bud.

"You leave a legacy of always being yourself, which in this sport is never easy. You've taken it all with the biggest smile and I salute you for it.

"There is so much more for you up ahead and I can't wait to see what you do next. Always here for you, man."

Hamilton's team-mate George Russell also sent Ricciardo a message on social media, which referenced the Australian's enjoyment at switching the order of the Mercedes driver's names around.

"F1 won't be the same without you, mate," Russell wrote. "All the best on the next adventure, Ricciardo Daniel."

Horner: Ricciardo will leave an indelible legacy

Ricciardo also received a social media tribute from Red Bull team principal and chief executive Christian Horner, who would have had the final say on letting the Australian go.

After three seasons with Red Bull's junior team, then named Toro Rosso, Ricciardo drove under Horner's leadership for five seasons at Red Bull.

"From the moment you arrived at Red Bull it was obvious you were so much more than just a driver," Horner wrote.

"Your constant enthusiasm, sense of humour and attitude will leave an indelible legacy on the team here in Milton Keynes and F1 as a whole.

"Thank you for the wins, smiles, songs (and I wish I could say the shoeys), you will always be a special part of the Red Bull family.

"8 wins, 32 podiums, 1,329 points. These statistics and accolades are not the only measure of who you are and what you have achieved. Thank you, Daniel."

