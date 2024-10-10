Formula 1: Guenther Steiner backs Lando Norris to win World Championship ahead of Max Verstappen

Guenther Steiner believes Lando Norris is now the favourite for this year's F1 world title, claiming the McLaren driver is in a "better position" than points leader Max Verstappen.

The former Haas team principal caught up with Sky Sports in London's F1 Arcade this week upon the launch of his latest self-proclaimed "quality literature" Unfiltered.

Despite no longer being a prominent figure during race weekends, Steiner remains as open as ever about his own experiences in F1, as well as giving his opinion on how things currently stand heading into next week's United States GP.

In the race for the Drivers' Championship, Norris has won two of the last four Grands Prix, heaping the pressure on Verstappen who last climbed onto the top step of the podium in June at the Spanish GP.

"In my opinion Lando is in a better position than Max. 60:40 for me," Steiner said.

"Lando needs a little help from Ferrari. If they can get in between McLaren and Red Bull, they'll steal a few points from Red Bull. I think Lando would like it if Ferrari does that!"

With there currently being a 52-point gap separating Norris and Verstappen in the standings, it is McLaren who hold a 41-point lead over Red Bull in the Constructors' Championship, with just six races remaining.

"Now it's not so easy [for Red Bull] anymore, there is pressure," Steiner said.

"Will they win the Championship this year? I do not think so. I think McLaren will win it."

Verstappen given a 'harsh' punishment by FIA

On top of dealing with the growing threat Norris poses to his crown, Verstappen was recently ordered to "accomplish some work of public interest" by the FIA, after using an expletive in a press conference in Singapore.

Never too shy to use colourful language himself, Steiner stood by the three-time world champion.

"Was it right? No. Was it wrong? No. He described how he feels about the car and he used the F word," he said.

"I think the penalty was harsh and what started off as a big controversy could have been dealt with a lot better by just sitting the drivers down and saying 'Hey guys, tone it down a little bit.'"

Not being a 'yes man' at Haas

Having departed from Haas at the end of 2023 following a post-Christmas phone call with team owner Gene Haas, Ayao Komatsu has since led the helm at the American-owned team, picking up a respectable 31 points so far this season to sit seventh in the standings.

However, Steiner's exit after a decade with the team caused much surprise, leaving fans wondering why the sport had lost one of its biggest personalities on the grid.

Having admitted to a decline in relations with Gene Haas and becoming increasingly frustrated by what he believes was a lack of investment, Steiner gave a unique view into the challenges of running a Formula 1 team.

"I couldn't see where the team was going, in where he [Gene] wanted to go and that frustrated me," Steiner explained.

"You try to find the best people out there in motorsport. The other nine teams are well structured, have good people, good financing, everything is right. You need to go with them, you can't go in a completely different way.

"Obviously if I would have said yes to everything I would still be there and be unhappy. I'm gone now, but I'm happy."

Steiner now works as a 'specialist' commentator on German TV, but fans shouldn't rule out a potential return to the grid for the 59-year-old.

"I don't think you've seen the last of me," he suggested.

"I don't know in which role, but if the right opportunity comes up, I'm back. But if the right opportunity doesn't come up, I'm pretty happy where I am."