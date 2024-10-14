Max Verstappen will not take conservative approach to 'see out' F1 title battle with Lando Norris, says Martin Brundle

Martin Brundle expects Max Verstappen to maintain an aggressive approach to racing during the final six rounds of the 2024 Formula 1 season as the Dutchman seeks to hold on to his world championship lead over Lando Norris.

Red Bull's Verstappen holds a 52-point lead over McLaren's Norris ahead of this weekend's United States Grand Prix, the first leg of a crucial triple-header, live on Sky Sports F1, with races in Mexico and Brazil to follow.

After winning seven of the opening 10 grands prix of the season to open a commanding championship lead, Verstappen has remarkably gone eight races without a win as Red Bull's lack of pace has enabled McLaren to leapfrog them in the constructors' standings.

Some have speculated that Verstappen might choose to take a conservative approach to the final rounds as he seeks a fourth successive title, simply focusing on scoring as many points as possible at each event rather than thinking about race wins, but Brundle rejects that notion.

All the best bits from the Max Verstappen vs Lando Norris title battle so far in 2024 with six race weekends still to go.

"No, I don't think Max does seeing out," the Sky Sports F1 pundit said. "I think he'll be going for it big time.

"And one of these next six - don't forget we've got three Sprint races as well that will generate some points - I think Max could win one or two of those somewhere and just turn the tables a little bit more."

Despite not having had the fastest car on the grid for a long period, Verstappen has still managed to consistently score points, with three second places secured during his winless streak.

Verstappen also, perhaps crucially, gained points on Norris at the Austrian Grand Prix in June when the Brit retired after the pair collided when battling for the lead. While Verstappen was penalised for causing the collision, some questioned whether Norris could have passed his rival without taking as much risk.

Lando Norris and Max Verstappen crash in the Austrian Grand Prix, with both drivers then missing out on P1.

Brundle thinks that Verstappen's greater title battle experience, which stretches back to when he controversially edged out Lewis Hamilton in 2021, could continue to be a factor over the coming weeks.

"It's massive," he said. "In Austria, we saw they tripped over each other. Lando underestimated his mate Max as to how aggressive he would be in combat.

'Norris still on learning slope'

While Brundle thinks experience could give Verstappen an edge, he also believes there have recently been clear signs of development for Norris.

The 24-year-old claimed dominant victories last time out in Singapore and a month earlier at the Dutch Grand Prix, which have helped him reduce Verstappen's advantage.

Lando Norris cruised to victory at the Singapore Grand Prix ahead of title rival Max Verstappen, while McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri completed the podium.

"I think he's learned from that (Austria incident), and he's still on a slope like that in terms of his learning," Brundle said.

"Winning races consistently, he's just started to do that now. Leading from pole at the end of the first lap, he's got that sorted out.

"And just the way he won in Holland and the way he won in Singapore was just incredible. So, all of those things will give him confidence."

Whether it's in the final stages of this season - which concludes with another triple header of races in Las Vegas, Qatar and Abu Dhabi - or in the future, Brundle believes Norris will need to prove he has the mental strength to become a world champion.

A potentially huge moment in the championship as Lando Norris passes title rival Max Verstappen and finishes in P4 after starting the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in P15.

"He's got the speed, the team have certainly got a great car," Brundle added. "I think Lando is growing and learning and getting more and more confident.

"Chasing and being chased are completely different stories in any sport, so if he gets near to winning the world championship, whether it's this year or next year, how strong is his head?

"I don't think you know with anybody until that moment arrives, but he looks like he's got the raw speed."

