United States GP: Charles Leclerc leads dominant Ferrari 1-2 in Austin as Lando Norris penalty hands Max Verstappen third

Charles Leclerc impressively won the United States Grand Prix in a surprisingly-dominant one-two for Ferrari as Lando Norris lost a crucial third place to title rival Max Verstappen after being penalised for a late overtake on his F1 title rival.

While Ferrari overcame the championship's top two in a supreme show of speed from the second row as Leclerc led home team-mate Carlos Sainz, all eyes still ended up being on the title protagonists as they duelled over the final podium berth in a gripping, tense and ultimately controversial conclusion to the race at the Circuit of the Americas.

Having dropped from pole position to fourth, behind Verstappen, in a wretched start to the race, Norris relentlessly came back at his title rival into the closing stages after McLaren had delayed the Briton's sole pit stop to ensure he had fresher tyres than his Red Bull rival for the end of the race.

Norris duly made that tyre advantage count as he quickly caught back up with Dutchman and, having been kept at bay for 10 laps, the McLaren came out of Turn 12 ahead after the pair went wheel-to-wheel into the corner on lap 52 in an incident which saw both cars run wide over the kerb.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Anthony Davidson was at the SkyPad to take a closer look at Max Verstappen and Lando Norris' incident which saw Lando given a 5-second penalty for going off track

But stewards soon ruled that Norris, who had been on the outside, had gained the place unfairly by running wide and then coming back on the track in front to complete the move, with a five-second sanction the resulting penalty.

Having run third to the chequered flag and finished only 4.1s ahead of Verstappen, Norris was relegated back to fourth behind his rival in the final classification.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player While Max Verstappen comfortably won the Sprint, Carlos Sainz overtook Lando Norris for second on the last lap before the McLaren driver almost collided with Charles Leclerc

The late switch around meant Verstappen, who won Saturday's Sprint with Norris third, increased his title lead over the McLaren driver to 57 points with only five race weekends left in 2024.

Monterosa Monterosa , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Monterosa cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Monterosa cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Monterosa cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Norris' sanction almost dropped him behind McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri too, the Australian having also run a long first stint and finishing up just 1.5s behind the lead car in fifth once the Briton's time penalty was applied.

Sixth went to Mercedes' George Russell, who impressively fought back from a pit-lane start to his original grid position in his repaired car which had sustained extensive damage in his end-of-qualifying crash on Saturday.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas

Russell also had to contend with a five-second time penalty served at his sole pit stop following an incident with Valtteri Bottas, which Mercedes boss Toto Wolff branded a "total joke".

In a late overtake that is unlikely to do Sergio Perez's long-term Red Bull prospects any further favours, Russell passed the Mexican late on too to cap a fine recovery drive.

United States GP result: Top 10 1) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari



2) Carlos Sainz, Ferrari



3) Max Verstappen, Red Bull



4) Lando Norris, McLaren



5) Oscar Piastri, McLaren



6) George Russell, Mercedes



7) Sergio Perez, Red Bull



8) Nico Hulkenberg, Haas



9) Liam Lawson, RB



10) Franco Colapinto, Williams

But it proved an absolutely miserable Sunday for Russell's Mercedes team-mate and Austin's most successful driver, Lewis Hamilton.

The seven-time champion's race ended inside the first three laps as he spun out and beached his Mercedes at Turn 19, where Russell crashed in qualifying.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lewis Hamilton found himself in the gravel and out of the USA Grand Prix after spinning off on lap three

After a storming start saw him gain five places from his 17th-place grid spot, Hamilton turned into the left-hander as normal but the rear of his car did not go with him and he slithered off the track and into the gravel, where his rear wheels got stuck.

Verstappen vs Norris: Controversies to start and finish

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jenson Button and Anthony Davidson debate whether Lando Norris was fairly given a five-second penalty after going off track in a battle with Max Verstappen

Verstappen and Norris were involved in two disputed wheel-to-wheel moments during the course of the 56 laps - and twice the Briton and his McLaren team thought they had been on the receiving end of wrong decisions.

The first came at the very start when Verstappen went down the inside of the pole-sitting Norris on the uphill run to Turn One, a move which sent the McLaren running wide and caused both cars to drop behind the fast-starting Leclerc.

Norris fell behind Sainz too and so left the first turn three places behind where he start.

Despite arguing over team radio that he had been illegally forced off the track by Verstappen, stewards ruled no there was nothing untoward and no investigation was required.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Charles Leclerc gets passed Max Verstappen and Lando Norris to take the lead on lap one of the USA Grand Prix

Fifty-one laps later and McLaren felt aggrieved again when Norris, this time the one attempting the overtake, finally thought he had got ahead of Verstappen after a 10-lap pursuit of the Red Bull only to be placed under investigation.

Getting a great slipstream-friendly run on the Dutchman with the aid of DRS on the long straight to the Turn 12 braking zone, Norris positioned his McLaren on the right as his rival defended the inside line.

Norris briefly nosed ahead on the outside, but as Verstappen came back on the sharper inside line, the two cars came close in the corner apex and both ran wide into the run-off area. Norris then returned to the track first and took the position.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lando Norris believes Max Verstappen 'went off the track and gained an advantage as well' after the McLaren driver lost third to a five-second penalty from the incident

Verstappen immediately argued on team radio "He overtook me outside of the track", a verdict that the stewards ultimately agreed with too after they investigated the decision and ruled that Norris was "not level with [Verstappen] at the apex" and had therefore "lost the right" to the corner".

In championship turns, the decision resulted in a potentially significant six-point swing in the championship.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Max Verstappen felt it was a valuable weekend in regard to learning after a positive result for Red Bull and said 'it's clear' you can't overtake off track in regard to Lando Norris' penalty

Instead of closing down Verstappen's lead to 51 points - one point fewer than the gap stood at the start of the weekend - Norris heads to Mexico City next week now 57 points adrift with time fast running out for him to stage what was already going to have to prove a miraculous comeback.

United States GP Result Driver Team Time 1) Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:35.09.639 2) Carlos Sainz Ferrari +8.562 3) Max Verstappen Red Bull +19.412 4) Lando Norris McLaren +20.354 5) Oscar Piastri McLaren +21.921 6) George Russell Mercedes +56.295 7) Sergio Perez Red Bull +59.072 8) Nico Hulkenberg Haas +62.957 9) Liam Lawson RB +70.563 10) Franco Colapinto Williams +71.979 11) Kevin Magnussen Haas +79.782 12) Pierre Gasly Alpine +90.558 13) Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1 lap 14) Yuki Tsunoda RB +1 lap 15) Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1 lap 16) Alex Albon Williams +1 lap 17) Valtteri Bottas Sauber +1 lap 18) Esteban Ocon Alpine +1 lap 19) Zhou Guanyu Sauber +1 lap Lewis Hamilton Mercedes DNF

Formula 1's Americas triple header continues next weekend with the Mexico City Grand Prix, with every session live on Sky Sports F1. Stream every F1 race and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership - No contract, cancel anytime