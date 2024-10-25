Mexico City GP: George Russell fastest in first practice as Max Verstappen suffers engine woes

George Russell was fastest in first practice for the Mexico City Grand Prix after championship leader Max Verstappen suffered engine woes.

Alex Albon had a huge crash in his Williams after tangling with Oliver Bearman, which interrupted the session, but Russell made the perfect start for Mercedes by going 0.317s quicker than Ferrari's Carlos Sainz.

There was concern at Red Bull at the end of practice when Verstappen reported he had "no power" on the team radio, so he limped back to the pit lane and missed the last five minutes but finished the session in fourth behind RB's Yuki Tsunoda.

Verstappen, who would take a grid penalty if his car was fitted with a new engine, also lost time earlier in the session when he ran over some debris that caused a brief red flag.

The Dutchman is 57 points ahead of Lando Norris in the Drivers' Championship with five rounds remaining but McLaren have made a bid to overturn the penalty Norris received at last Sunday's dramatic United States Grand Prix, when he was given a five-second time penalty, which dropped him behind Verstappen.

Norris didn't take part in first practice at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez as McLaren, and four other teams, elected to run a rookie driver in one of their cars as part of the mandatory requirement to use a rookie in at least two practice sessions over a season.

IndyCar star Pato O'Ward drove Norris' car in front of his home fans, while Andrea Kimi Antonelli took over Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes before he replaces the seven-time world champion next year.

Antonelli had a clean session and finished in 12th ahead of O'Ward, with the other rookies Felipe Drugovich, Robert Shwartzman and Bearman bringing up the rear.

Dramatic crash for Albon after Bearman tangle

Bearman, who filled in for Charles Leclerc at Ferrari, was involved in a dramatic crash with Albon halfway through first practice in Mexico City.

Albon was on a flying lap but lost control of his car through the high-speed middle sector at Turn Nine and collected Bearman on the exit of the corner.

The Williams driver's rear left tyre flew in the air, but stayed attached to the car with the tether as Albon went spinning into the barrier at Turn 10 and called Bearman an "idiot" immediately on the radio.

Williams team principal James Vowles told Sky Sports F1: "Frustrated. We need to see what the reasoning was behind it. Alex had to back out of it and lost the car on the apex.

"The car doesn't really step out there. He lifted off because he saw the other car [Bearman].

"As long as the chassis is OK, we will be fine for FP2. If the chassis is damaged, it's a bit more significant in terms of time [to repair]."

Williams face a race to get their car ready for second practice at 11pm in the UK later on Friday, where the session has been extended to 90 minutes so Pirelli can test tyres for next year.

Mexico City GP Practice One Timesheet Driver Team Time 1) George Russell Mercedes 1:17.998 2) Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.317 3) Yuki Tsunoda RB +0.701 4) Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.841 5) Nico Hulkenberg Haas +0.906 6) Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.960 7) Esteban Ocon Alpine +0.998 8) Valtteri Bottas Sauber +1.050 9) Liam Lawson RB +1.095 10) Sergio Perez Red Bull +1.096 11) Franco Colapinto Williams +1.111 12) Andrea Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +1.202 13) Pato O'Ward McLaren +1.297 14) Kevin Magnussen Haas +1.337 15) Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.342 16) Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.602 17) Alex Albon Williams +1.814 18) Felipe Drugovich Aston Martin +1.821 19) Robert Shwartzman Sauber +1.990 20) Oliver Bearman Ferrari +3.258

