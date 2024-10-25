Mexico City GP: George Russell fastest in first practice as Max Verstappen suffers engine woes

An eventful first practice in Mexico City saw George Russell top the session as Max Verstappen had engine problems; watch second practice at 11pm, with qualifying at 10pm on Saturday and the race itself on Sunday at 8pm, live on Sky Sports F1
Friday 25 October 2024 21:33, UK
George Russell was fastest in first practice for the Mexico City Grand Prix after championship leader Max Verstappen suffered engine woes.
Alex Albon had a huge crash in his Williams after tangling with Oliver Bearman, which interrupted the session, but Russell made the perfect start for Mercedes by going 0.317s quicker than Ferrari's Carlos Sainz.
There was concern at Red Bull at the end of practice when Verstappen reported he had "no power" on the team radio, so he limped back to the pit lane and missed the last five minutes but finished the session in fourth behind RB's Yuki Tsunoda.
Verstappen, who would take a grid penalty if his car was fitted with a new engine, also lost time earlier in the session when he ran over some debris that caused a brief red flag.
The Dutchman is 57 points ahead of Lando Norris in the Drivers' Championship with five rounds remaining but McLaren have made a bid to overturn the penalty Norris received at last Sunday's dramatic United States Grand Prix, when he was given a five-second time penalty, which dropped him behind Verstappen.
Norris didn't take part in first practice at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez as McLaren, and four other teams, elected to run a rookie driver in one of their cars as part of the mandatory requirement to use a rookie in at least two practice sessions over a season.
IndyCar star Pato O'Ward drove Norris' car in front of his home fans, while Andrea Kimi Antonelli took over Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes before he replaces the seven-time world champion next year.
Antonelli had a clean session and finished in 12th ahead of O'Ward, with the other rookies Felipe Drugovich, Robert Shwartzman and Bearman bringing up the rear.
Bearman, who filled in for Charles Leclerc at Ferrari, was involved in a dramatic crash with Albon halfway through first practice in Mexico City.
Albon was on a flying lap but lost control of his car through the high-speed middle sector at Turn Nine and collected Bearman on the exit of the corner.
The Williams driver's rear left tyre flew in the air, but stayed attached to the car with the tether as Albon went spinning into the barrier at Turn 10 and called Bearman an "idiot" immediately on the radio.
Williams team principal James Vowles told Sky Sports F1: "Frustrated. We need to see what the reasoning was behind it. Alex had to back out of it and lost the car on the apex.
"The car doesn't really step out there. He lifted off because he saw the other car [Bearman].
"As long as the chassis is OK, we will be fine for FP2. If the chassis is damaged, it's a bit more significant in terms of time [to repair]."
Williams face a race to get their car ready for second practice at 11pm in the UK later on Friday, where the session has been extended to 90 minutes so Pirelli can test tyres for next year.
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|1) George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:17.998
|2) Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|+0.317
|3) Yuki Tsunoda
|RB
|+0.701
|4) Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.841
|5) Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|+0.906
|6) Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+0.960
|7) Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|+0.998
|8) Valtteri Bottas
|Sauber
|+1.050
|9) Liam Lawson
|RB
|+1.095
|10) Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|+1.096
|11) Franco Colapinto
|Williams
|+1.111
|12) Andrea Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+1.202
|13) Pato O'Ward
|McLaren
|+1.297
|14) Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|+1.337
|15) Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+1.342
|16) Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+1.602
|17) Alex Albon
|Williams
|+1.814
|18) Felipe Drugovich
|Aston Martin
|+1.821
|19) Robert Shwartzman
|Sauber
|+1.990
|20) Oliver Bearman
|Ferrari
|+3.258
