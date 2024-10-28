Charles Leclerc: FIA holding discussions over whether to punish Ferrari driver for swearing in Mexico press conference

The FIA is holding discussions over whether to punish Charles Leclerc for swearing during Sunday's post-race press conference at the Mexico City Grand Prix.

Leclerc immediately apologised after uttering an expletive when describing the moment which saw him lose second place to McLaren's Lando Norris in the closing stages of the race.

The incident comes little more than a month after world championship leader Max Verstappen was given the F1 equivalent of a community service order by the sport's governing body for swearing during a press conference at the Singapore Grand Prix.

Asked about the moment in which he narrowly avoided a major crash but was passed by Norris, Leclerc said: "I had one oversteer and then when I recovered from that oversteer, I had an oversteer from the other side and then I was like, '****'."

Leclerc immediately apologised for his indiscretion, adding: "Oh, sorry! Oh, no, oh no! I don't want to join Max."

Sky Sports News understands that the FIA is looking into the incident, with a decision expected before Thursday's media day at this weekend's Sao Paulo Grand Prix in Brazil.

Leclerc could be seen to have breached the FIA's International Sporting Code, which could result in just a reprimand, or more severe punishments such as a fine or community service order.

It's understood that Leclerc's immediate regret over the incident could result in it being viewed more leniently than when Verstappen swore in Singapore before explaining why he doesn't think using expletives is a major issue.

The Verstappen swearing saga has rolled on since then, with the Dutchman choosing not to give full answers in official press conferences and refusing to confirm whether he intends to serve his punishment.

A debate over swearing was initially sparked when FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said less in-race swearing over team radio by drivers should be broadcast, and that the sport's competitors could play a part themselves by using cleaner language.

Verstappen received the backing of several drivers, including Lewis Hamilton, who said his once fierce rival shouldn't serve his penalty.

The topic was discussed by the sport's 20 drivers in a meeting held on Friday in Mexico, with a statement on the matter expected at some point in the near future.

