F1 cost cap: Honda and Alpine fined combined $1m for procedural budget cap breaches ahead of Sao Paulo GP

Formula 1 engine manufacturers Honda and Alpine have been fined a combined total of $1m (£769,000) by the FIA for making procedural breaches in their cost cap submissions.

Both manufacturers submitted totals under the $95m (£74m) limit for 2023, the first year that the regulations have been in place, but have now agreed Accepted Breach Agreements with the sport's governing body.

Honda Racing Corporation were fined $600,000 (£462,000) after failing to file accurate reporting documentation, which led to the Japanese company to submit incorrectly excluded or adjusted costs.

Alpine received a $400,000 (£308,000) fine after the FIA deemed the manufacturer had "omitted relevant information", along with delays in providing documents.

What did Honda and Alpine do wrong? Honda submitted a report with "incorrectly excluded and/or adjusted costs" while Alpine's report submission contained "significant deficiencies" including partial or no procedures being performed.

The FIA said that there is no accusation or evidence that either manufacturer has sought or obtained any undue advantage as a result of the breaches.

"The Cost Cap Administration recognised that both PUMs [power unit manufacturers] have acted cooperatively and in good faith throughout the review process and have sought to provide additional information and evidence when requested in a timely manner," the FIA said.

Honda currently supply Red Bull and RB with power units but will exclusively become Aston Martin's engine supplier when the new F1 regulations begin in 2026. Red Bull and RB will partner with Ford after next year.

Alpine use their own Renault-Alpine engine but will leave the sport as an engine manufacturer from 2026. Mercedes are expected to supply the Alpine team engines from 2026.

The main focus of the Viry factory will be the development of an Alpine supercar, future battery and electric motor technologies, and the team's participation in other categories such as the World Endurance Championship.

The engine's poor performance has been a factor in the team's struggles this season, with Alpine sitting ninth out of 10 in the Constructors' Championship with just four rounds remaining.

In 2021, Aston Martin were fined £388,000 for a procedural breach of the budget cap because they "inaccurately excluded and/or adjusted costs in the calculation of its relevant costs". Williams were fined £20,000 in the same season for missing the deadline to submit their accounts.

The biggest budget cap controversy came when Red Bull breached the budget cap in 2021 by £1.86m, so were fined £6m and had 10 per cent less wind tunnel time for the 2023 season.

This season's budget cap findings will be revealed in the Autumn of next year.

Look back at some of the most dramatic moments to have taken place at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix

