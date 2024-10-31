Lando Norris should stop admitting inferiority to F1 title rival Max Verstappen, says Danica Patrick

Danica Patrick has urged Lando Norris to stop publicly acknowledging his perceived inferiority to Formula 1 title rival Max Verstappen.

McLaren's Norris closed to within 47 points of Red Bull's Verstappen with four rounds of the 2024 season remaining after another intense duel between the pair at Sunday's Mexico City Grand Prix.

Verstappen, a 61-time race winner, is seeking a fourth successive drivers' title, while three-time race winner Norris is chasing an unlikely first championship.

Norris said in the build-up to the race in Mexico that he is "not quite at the level" of Verstappen, who had beaten the Brit to third on the preceding weekend in Austin after a contentious battle, which resulted in the McLaren driver being penalised.

"Maybe just don't say that anymore, I think that's the approach he needs to have," said Sky Sports F1 pundit Patrick, the only female driver to have won an IndyCar series race.

"He needs to sort of picture himself as the aggressor, as the best driver. The problem is that Max has so many wins compared to him, so that's always in the back of your mind.

"But I don't think that's something that you necessarily volunteer."

Norris was able to turn the tables on Verstappen in Mexico City, with his rival receiving two separate 10-second penalties for two overly aggressive moves against the Brit on the same lap.

While the incidents ultimately denied Norris a shot at victory, he took advantage of McLaren's strong pace to claim second as Verstappen ended up sixth.

Patrick added: "Lando is consistently having great results and becoming more of that driver that we're looking at for wins, so I think his own narrative will probably change a little bit.

"But the truth be told, it is like that [Verstappen is currently superior].

"I just think as a competitor, it's not something you'd normally say."

Norris: Maybe I've not been aggressive enough

Speaking after Sunday's race, Norris appeared to provide further detail on what he had meant when admitting he isn't performing at Verstappen's level.

"I've always fought fairly - that's who I am as a racer, that's my way of driving every day." said Norris, who has the opportunity to make further ground on Verstappen at this weekend's Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

"Maybe sometimes I've lost out because I've been too fair and not aggressive enough. And that's where I have to find a better balance. And those are the things, the changes I've said I've had to change since last weekend and the course of this year.

"When you're racing these top guys, you learn things and you have to understand better these balances of attacking, defending, risk management, aggression, all of those types of things.

"I'll do what I can. I'll race fairly. If he doesn't, then things will go like they did today. But I think he wants to race fairly. I hope he does. I think he enjoys those moments, too, when it's a fair battle.

"All I can do is keep doing what I'm doing. I feel like I'm doing a good job, and we'll see what happens."

