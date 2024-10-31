Liam Lawson: RB driver says he is not in F1 'to make friends' after Sergio Perez, Fernando Alonso clashes

Liam Lawson has been involved in heated clashes with Fernando Alonso and Sergio Perez since returning to F1 for the final six rounds of the season; watch Sprint Qualifying for the Sao Paulo GP on Friday at 6.30pm, with the Sprint on Saturday at 2pm, live on Sky Sports F1
Liam Lawson says he is "not here to make friends" in Formula 1 after being involved in confrontations across successive race weekends upon his return to the grid.
After replacing Daniel Ricciardo at RB for the final six rounds of the 2024 season, Lawson was involved in a feud with two-time world champion Fernando Alonso at the United States Grand Prix, before clashing with Red Bull's Sergio Perez at the Mexico City Grand Prix.
The latter of the two incidents was particularly noteworthy, given there has been much speculation that Lawson is in line to replace Perez at Red Bull next season despite the 22-year-old New Zealander not yet having been confirmed for any 2025 seat.
Speaking ahead of this weekend's Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Lawson told Sky Sports F1: "Obviously, my goal is not to go out and make enemies of anybody, I'm not trying to cause any issues or anything like that.
"But at the same time, I'm not here to make friends, I'm here to win, and that's what I'm focused on doing.
"And in this situation, we're fighting very hard for P6 in the Constructors', and I'm fighting obviously for my future in Formula 1 as well, so that's what I'm focused on."
The friction between Lawson and Alonso began with a battle in the Austin Sprint, with the confrontation spilling over to qualifying later that day. Lawson later said that Alonso had threatened to "screw" him.
Then in Mexico City at Perez's home race, Lawson collided with the Red Bull on lap 19, and then later in the race made an obscene gesture while passing him.
Asked if he felt there was any personal animosity on behalf of either Alonso or Perez, Lawson added: "I have no idea. I don't think there's anything behind it.
"Obviously, in the moment things are very heated, and obviously I apologised for what I did last week.
"It was not something I should have done and something I won't be doing again. I have no idea of their mindsets or their goals, I'm just focused on mine."
Lawson revealed that he spoke to Perez in Mexico following the race and apologised for the gesture he made during the overtake, but did not feel responsibility for the collision was solely his.
"Yeah, briefly we spoke after the race but at the same time, we left the track very early, immediately afterwards anyway," Lawson said.
"It was an on-track fight, and I apologised, obviously, for what I did after the incident. But in terms of the fight we had on track, I guess [it's] seen as a racing incident and something that was an in-the-moment battle."
While Red Bull Racing and RB are officially separate teams, the fact they have the same ownership and that the junior squad is used as a testing ground for driver prospects for the senior team, means that collisions between drivers are rare - and frowned upon by team bosses.
Lawson said: "It's clear that the target is not to obviously crash into any car, but especially a Red Bull car.
"And it obviously wasn't my target in the moment either, I was trying to avoid that.
"So looking back, maybe there's things I could have done differently. I could have cut the chicane and avoided it completely, but in the moment, I'm racing as well and you have a split second to make the decision.
"It's something I've spoken to the team about afterwards and reflected on, and I'll learn from going into this weekend."
