Sao Paulo GP: Lando Norris says Max Verstappen needs to change but expects cleaner battle in Brazil

Lando Norris says Max Verstappen needs to change his approach to racing, but expects a cleaner battle with his F1 title rival at this weekend's Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Verstappen, who leads Norris by 47 points in the Drivers' Championship, was hit with two 10-second time penalties last time out in Mexico following two controversial incidents between the pair.

Norris described the second incident as "dangerous" at the time over team radio, while Verstappen's tactics have been widely criticised in the days following Sunday's race.

"It's what I said going into Mexico, I want clean, fair racing," Norris told Sky Sports F1.

"And that's what I do, that's what I provide and that's how I race. That's how I've always raced in my career. It's not for me to change, it's for the other side to change."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look at these new angles of Verstappen forcing Norris off track twice during the Mexico City GP

He later added to the written media: "I stayed out of trouble and did my job also, which is that. But every weekend is a new weekend. I don't know what to expect this weekend.

"Obviously, I hope, I expect a cleaner battle than what we had. But it's not up to me. I don't make the rules, I don't decide the penalties, I didn't do it. I just drive. The stewards see the race and they did a good job."

The Mexico controversy took place just seven days after Norris was handed a five-second time penalty for overtaking Verstappen off the track in Austin.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Karun Chandhok and Martin Brundle analyse all the arguments of the Norris penalty for overtaking Verstappen off track at the United States GP, after McLaren’s appeal was rejected

Norris has not spoken to Verstappen about the Mexico incidents and says he has "a lot of respect" for the reigning world champion, but not last Sunday's moves.

"It's not something I need to speak to Max about. Max is probably one of the most capable drivers on the grid, if not the most," he said.

"He knows what he can and can't do and where the limits are. He knows the changes he has to make."

Speaking earlier on Thursday in Sao Paulo, Verstappen dismissed his critics as "annoying" and "biased" and insisted "I know what I'm doing".

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ahead of the Sao Paulo GP Red Bull's Verstappen defended his wheel-to-wheel racing driving style

Norris: Title battle may change Verstappen relationship

Norris and Verstappen have been good friends off the track since the McLaren driver joined F1 in 2019.

Despite their clashes in Austria and Austin earlier this year, the pair's personal relationship had appeared largely unaffected, but Norris admits that might be changing with four rounds of an increasingly intense battle remaining.

"Some of this is not personal," said Norris when asked if his relationship with Verstappen has changed.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking on the Sky Sports F1 Podcast, Damon Hill reacts to Verstappen's driving at the Mexico City GP and what should be considered 'racing fairly'

"He wants to win the championship, I want to win the championship. But the way he can win the championship is a very different way to how I need to win the championship.

"Whether that changes how we are personally, it probably will a little bit, but this is not my concentration or place for concern at the minute."

Norris still hopeful over championship

Norris has taken points out of Verstappen in four of the last five races but needs to take, on average, 11.75 points per weekend out of the championship leader to win the title.

Realistically, it appears a retirement or poor points finish for Verstappen will be required for Norris to become world champion for the first time.

There remains a maximum of 120 points up for grabs for a driver across the final four race weekends of the season, including two Sprints in Sao Paulo this Saturday and in Qatar at the end of November.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Damon Hill explores Verstappen's driving tactics at the Mexico City Grand Prix, which earned him two 10-second penalties from stewards for forcing Norris off the track and later taking an unfair advantage

Asked what enables him to keep believing he can win a maiden title, Norris said: "Just my team, how we're performing every weekend.

"Probably the lack of performance that Red Bull have at the minute - both of them need to go together. But also how I'm driving.

"I think I'm driving very well, both in qualifying and races. I feel like I've done a strong job over the last few months. I've still made mistakes and I've still not been perfect, but there's also times when we shouldn't have won and we shouldn't have had pole position and certain things.

"We did because I've been doing a good job - which is rare, but the confidence I've had in myself recently has helped me to keep believing."

Sky Sports F1's live Sao Paulo GP schedule

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Look back at some of the most dramatic moments to have taken place at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix

Friday November 1

2pm: Sao Paulo GP Practice One (session starts at 2.30pm)

4.30pm: Team Principals' Press Conference

6pm: Sao Paulo GP Sprint Qualifying (qualifying starts at 6.30pm*)

Saturday November 2

1pm: Sao Paulo GP Sprint build-up

2pm: Sao Paulo GP Sprint

3.30pm: Ted's Sprint Notebook

5pm: Sao Paulo Qualifying build-up

6pm: Sao Paulo GP Qualifying

8pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday November 3

3.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Sao Paulo GP build-up

5pm: THE SAO PAULO GRAND PRIX

7pm: Chequered Flag: Sao Paulo GP reaction

8pm: Ted's Notebook

*also live on Sky Sports Main Event

Formula 1's Americas triple header concludes this weekend with the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, with every session live on Sky Sports F1. Stream every F1 race and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership - No contract, cancel anytime