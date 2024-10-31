Lewis Hamilton says driving Ayrton Senna's title-winning McLaren in Brazil will be an emotional experience

Lewis Hamilton says driving Ayrton Senna's title-winning McLaren in Brazil this weekend will be an emotional experience.

With the 2024 season marking the 30th anniversary of Senna's tragic death, commemorations for the three-time world champion at his home event will include Hamilton driving the MP4/5B at Interlagos on Saturday.

Senna is Hamilton's motor racing idol, and the seven-time world champion said he "jumped at the opportunity" to play a part in the tributes.

Speaking on Thursday ahead of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Hamilton said: "Every time we come here is an opportunity to do that, and I think so many of the drivers also do that.

"But I never in a million years thought I'd ever get to drive Senna's car here.

"I remember, someone contacted me, my manager told me about it, and I jumped at the opportunity.

"Back in the day, when I was at McLaren, I did get the chance to drive the MP4/4 around Silverstone, which was incredible.

"But just the thought of driving that car around here. I remember the races where he was, when he finally won here and held the flag and it will definitely be quite an emotional experience, and I hope people are here to see it."

'It was meant to be a surprise'

It was confirmed earlier this month by Honda and McLaren that the car in which Senna won the 1990 title would come to the track, but the identity of the driver was not initially announced.

Hamilton revealed he had hoped to surprise spectators by keeping the plan a secret, but was ultimately unable to do so.

"I had a helmet made, his helmet, made for me, but I don't know if we're using that one," Hamilton said.

"I think the initial hope was for it to be a surprise. So I had a whole white suit and his helmet and I'd go out and drive the lap and it would just look like it was him out there.

"But somehow it got out there. It's impossible to keep things quiet."

Hamilton insisted he had no concerns about operating the classic car's manual gearbox, citing the experience of his 2009 outing in another Senna McLaren at Silverstone.

He added: "It used to be really good when I was younger, and when I did the MP4/4, I was able to do it back then.

"It's something I miss. I wish we had that in Formula 1. I mean, the two-pedal thing is just not exciting, and they need to bring back the H-Box. It was awesome."

