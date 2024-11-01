Sao Paulo GP: Oliver Bearman replaces unwell Kevin Magnussen at Haas for Practice, Sprint Qualifying and Sprint

Britain's Oliver Bearman will replace an unwell Kevin Magnussen at Haas for Friday's sessions at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, plus the Sprint on Saturday.

Magnussen took part in Thursday's media activities at Interlagos but the team say he is "suffering from sickness", so Bearman will drive in Practice and Sprint Qualifying.

Due to it being a Sprint weekend, Beraman will also compete in Saturday's Sprint, before Haas make a decision on whether to bring Magnussen back for Qualifying later on Saturday.

Bearman, 19, has already been confirmed to drive for Haas full-time next year, alongside Esteban Ocon in a new driver pairing.

Haas said in a statement: "Kevin Magnussen will not participate in Friday's track running at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix after suffering with sickness.

"Official reserve driver Oliver Bearman will take over driving duties. The team wishes Kevin a quick recovery and will provide a further update in due course."

Bearman made a hugely impressive F1 debut for Ferrari when standing in for Carlos Sainz at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in March, where he finished seventh.

The teenager also replaced Magnussen at Haas at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix after the Dane was banned for reaching the limit on penalty points. In Baku, Bearman was in the points in 10th place.

Bearman was signed to the Ferrari Driver Academy in November 2021, following current Scuderia driver Charles Leclerc in receiving practice outings for Haas through the teams' long-standing relationship.

Along with serving as a reserve driver for Ferrari and Haas during the 2024 F1 season, Bearman is competing in his second Formula 2 campaign.

He collected his first win of the season in the Sprint event in Austria last weekend, adding to the four victories he claimed for Prema Racing last year.

Prior to reaching the F2 grid in 2023, Bearman won the 2021 Italian F4 Championship and 2021 ADAC F4 Championship, and competed in the Formula 3 Championship in 2022.

Look back at some of the most dramatic moments to have taken place at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix

