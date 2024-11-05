Lewis Hamilton: Mercedes say no plans for driver to make early exit ahead of Ferrari switch after cryptic comments

Mercedes say there are no plans for Lewis Hamilton to be replaced for the final three races of the 2024 Formula 1 season, despite the seven-time world champion's cryptic post-race comments in Brazil.

Hamilton endured a torrid weekend at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, picking up just one point as he finished 11th in Saturday's Sprint and 10th in Sunday's race after making early exits in both qualifying sessions.

The 39-year-old is leaving Mercedes after 12 years to join Ferrari next season, and his remarks over team radio and then during his post-race interviews led to speculation the relationship could be cut even shorter than expected.

"That was a disaster of a weekend, guys," Hamilton said on team radio. "The worst the car has ever been. Thank you for contributing to try and great job to all the guys at the pit-stop.



"If this is the last time I get to perform it was a shame it wasn't great but (I am) grateful for you."

Then, speaking to Sky Sports F1, he added that he "could happily go and take a holiday" rather than drive at the season-ending triple-header in Las Vegas, Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

After exiting Sprint Qualifying early on Friday, Hamilton said he was "not massively bothered" by what happened over the remainder of the weekend.

Despite not offering any official comment, Mercedes sources have indicated to Sky Sports News that there are no doubts within the team that Hamilton will drive in the next three races.

Meanwhile, a possible explanation for Hamilton's radio remarks is that his apparent farewell comments were directed at team members working in Sao Paulo who will not be present for the final three rounds of the season.

Mercedes have signed Italian teenager Andrea Kimi Antonelli as Hamilton's 2025 replacement. The 18-year-old made his second practice appearance for the team at last month's Mexico City Grand Prix.

Mid-season hope fades as Hamilton goodbye nears

Hamilton's final campaign with Mercedes appeared set to end in style as he claimed two victories in the final three races before the sport's summer break, capping a run of six successive top-four finishes.

However, the W15's performance has dropped off since the summer break, with Hamilton failing to claim a podium finish in the seven races since.

Mercedes are a clear fourth in the pecking order behind McLaren, Ferrari and Red Bull, while the Sunday's result at Interlagos saw Hamilton fall to seventh in the drivers' standings, two points below team-mate George Russell.

Hamilton's poor performance at Interlagos - a track he has produced brilliance at in the past - was particularly surprising given Russell was in contention for race victory.

"We were just slow," Hamilton told Sky Sports F1. "The car was really, really tough.

"The team could have won also today, so at least one car was behaving a lot better."

"It's like a plank of wood. It's like, no suspension. It's bouncing on the tyres everywhere and you can't get on the power anywhere. It's just the worst ride, I think the worst ride that we've definitely ever had, particularly through corners. It's just so stiff."

