F1 2025: Launch event at The O2 featuring drivers, teams and new liveries confirmed in Formula 1 first

Formula 1 will stage its first ever all-team launch featuring the grid's 20 drivers and new car liveries in an unprecedented event to open the 2025 season at The O2 in February.

The February 18 event - which will be held at the iconic London venue from 8-10pm - will mark the start of F1's 75th anniversary year and takes place eight days before the start of pre-season testing in Bahrain and just under a month before the season-opening Grand Prix in Australia on March 16.

As it stands, nine of F1's 20 race seats are changing hands for 2025 in an impending winter of major driver change - with Lewis Hamilton's switch from Mercedes to Ferrari arguably the biggest in the sport's history.

The event at The O2 will feature interviews with the sport's key players as well as live music performances and entertainment for attending fans, with tickets on sale from this Friday.

"For the first time we will bring together our fans, all 20 superstars of our sport and some very special guests to officially kick off our new season and mark our 75th year of racing," said F1 president Stefano Domenicali.

"With 2025 set to be a classic season following all the drama so far in 2024, this is a fantastic opportunity for fans of all ages to experience up-close the incredible entertainment spectacle that is Formula 1."

Such a joint launch event has long been mooted in F1 but before now not achieved. Teams have traditionally held individual launches to reveal their cars and driver line-ups ahead of pre-season's track running.

The 2025 F1 schedule

February 26-28: Pre-season Testing, Bahrain

March 14-16: Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne

March 21-23: Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai

April 4-6: Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka

April 11-13: Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir

April 18-20: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah

May 2-4: Miami Grand Prix, Miami

May 16-18: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola

May 23-25: Monaco Grand Prix, Monaco

May 30 - June 1: Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona

June 13-15: Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal

June 27-29: Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg

July 4-6: British Grand Prix, Silverstone

July 25-27: Belgian Grand Prix, Spa-Francorchamps

August 1-3: Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest

August 29-31: Dutch Grand Prix, Zandvoort

September 5-7: Italian Grand Prix, Monza

September 19-21: Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku

October 3-5: Singapore Grand Prix, Singapore

October 17-19: United States Grand Prix, Austin

October 24-26: Mexico City Grand Prix, Mexico City

November 7-9: Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Sao Paulo

November 21-23: Las Vegas Grand Prix, Las Vegas

November 28-30: Qatar Grand Prix, Lusail

December 5-7: Abu Dhabi, Yas Marina

The 2025 F1 driver line-ups

McLaren: Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri

Ferrari: Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc

Red Bull: Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez

Mercedes: George Russell and Andrea Kimi Antonelli

Aston Martin: Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll

Alpine: Pierre Gasly and Jack Doohan

Haas: Esteban Ocon and Oliver Bearman

RB: Yuki Tsunoda and TBC

Williams: Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon

Sauber: Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto