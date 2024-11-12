F1 2025: Launch event at The O2 featuring drivers, teams and new liveries confirmed in Formula 1 first

All 10 teams and 20 drivers - plus their 2025 liveries - to feature in first-of-its-kind launch event for next season at The O2 in London on February 18; Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari among nine driver changes on the 2025 grid so far
Tuesday 12 November 2024 15:11, UK
Formula 1 will stage its first ever all-team launch featuring the grid's 20 drivers and new car liveries in an unprecedented event to open the 2025 season at The O2 in February.
The February 18 event - which will be held at the iconic London venue from 8-10pm - will mark the start of F1's 75th anniversary year and takes place eight days before the start of pre-season testing in Bahrain and just under a month before the season-opening Grand Prix in Australia on March 16.
As it stands, nine of F1's 20 race seats are changing hands for 2025 in an impending winter of major driver change - with Lewis Hamilton's switch from Mercedes to Ferrari arguably the biggest in the sport's history.
The event at The O2 will feature interviews with the sport's key players as well as live music performances and entertainment for attending fans, with tickets on sale from this Friday.
"For the first time we will bring together our fans, all 20 superstars of our sport and some very special guests to officially kick off our new season and mark our 75th year of racing," said F1 president Stefano Domenicali.
"With 2025 set to be a classic season following all the drama so far in 2024, this is a fantastic opportunity for fans of all ages to experience up-close the incredible entertainment spectacle that is Formula 1."
Such a joint launch event has long been mooted in F1 but before now not achieved. Teams have traditionally held individual launches to reveal their cars and driver line-ups ahead of pre-season's track running.
February 26-28: Pre-season Testing, Bahrain
March 14-16: Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne
March 21-23: Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai
April 4-6: Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka
April 11-13: Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir
April 18-20: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah
May 2-4: Miami Grand Prix, Miami
May 16-18: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola
May 23-25: Monaco Grand Prix, Monaco
May 30 - June 1: Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona
June 13-15: Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal
June 27-29: Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg
July 4-6: British Grand Prix, Silverstone
July 25-27: Belgian Grand Prix, Spa-Francorchamps
August 1-3: Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest
August 29-31: Dutch Grand Prix, Zandvoort
September 5-7: Italian Grand Prix, Monza
September 19-21: Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku
October 3-5: Singapore Grand Prix, Singapore
October 17-19: United States Grand Prix, Austin
October 24-26: Mexico City Grand Prix, Mexico City
November 7-9: Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Sao Paulo
November 21-23: Las Vegas Grand Prix, Las Vegas
November 28-30: Qatar Grand Prix, Lusail
December 5-7: Abu Dhabi, Yas Marina
McLaren: Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri
Ferrari: Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc
Red Bull: Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez
Mercedes: George Russell and Andrea Kimi Antonelli
Aston Martin: Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll
Alpine: Pierre Gasly and Jack Doohan
Haas: Esteban Ocon and Oliver Bearman
RB: Yuki Tsunoda and TBC
Williams: Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon
Sauber: Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto