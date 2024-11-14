Monaco GP date to change from 2026 as Formula 1 agrees six-year extension to keep famous event on calendar

The Monaco Grand Prix will remain on the Formula 1 calendar until at least 2031 after the sport agreed a six-year extension of its most famous event.

The previous deal with the Automobile Club of Monaco had been set to expire after the 2025 race at the stunning street circuit.

The last 20 editions of the race have taken place in May but the new deal, starting from 2026, will see the event take place on the first weekend of June each year.

Formula 1 president Stefano Domenicali said: "I'm delighted that Formula 1 will continue to race in Monaco until 2031.

"The streets of Monte Carlo are unique and a famous part of Formula 1, and the Monaco Grand Prix remains a race that all drivers dream of winning."

Switching the event to a later date could allow Formula 1 to move the Canadian Grand Prix - which has traditionally taken place in June - to follow the Miami Grand Prix at the start of the May, preventing two separate trips away from Europe.

Domenicali added: "This agreement signals a new era of partnership and innovation between Formula 1 and Monaco.

"It is the future focused leadership of HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco which will allow us to create an optimised calendar, which reduces pressure on logistics, and to decrease the environmental impact of our global championship, as we continue the path towards our net zero goal by 2030."

Hometown hero Charles Leclerc made history in 2024 as the Ferrari driver became the first Monegasque to win the race. Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso, Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez are the other current F1 drivers to have triumphed in Monaco.

The 2025 event, which marks the 75th anniversary of the race's official F1 debut, will take place from May 23-25.

