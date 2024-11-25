General Motors and F1 confirm 'agreement in principle' for Cadillac to join grid as 11th team in 2026

Formula 1 has reached an 'agreement in principle' with American car giant General Motors for its Cadillac brand to join the F1 grid as a new 11th team from 2026.

In a stunning turn of events 10 months after American outfit Andretti's original bid to join the grid with backing from GM-owned Cadillac was rejected by F1 for either of the next two seasons, what appears to be a revised offering with General Motors now front and centre of the project seems to have dramatically changed the situation.

Confirming news of the deal in statements released by F1 and General Motors on Monday evening, the latter said the agreement would bring "a Cadillac team" to the grid from 2026 and that the outfit would also run its own engine "by the end of the decade".

Ben Sulayem 'fully supportive' of General Motors' F1 entry

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, who has long advocated the acceptance of an 11th team, has insisted the governing body is "fully supportive" of General Motors' 2026 F1 entry.

"General Motors is a huge global brand and powerhouse in the OEM world and is working with impressive partners," Ben Sulayem said.

"I am fully supportive of the efforts made by the FIA, Formula 1, GM and the team to maintain dialogue and work towards this outcome of an agreement in principle to progress this application to bring a GM/Cadillac branded team onto the grid for the 2026 FIA Formula 1 World Championship.

"All parties, including the FIA, will continue to work together to ensure the process progresses smoothly."

Since rejecting Andretti's original application at the start of the year, but keeping the door ajar from 2028 pending a bigger commitment from its manufacturer backers, F1 said it had "maintained a dialogue with General Motors, and its partners at TWG Global, regarding the viability of an entry" and that it was now moving forward with the application process to join the grid.

"They have achieved operational milestones and made clear their commitment to brand the 11th team GM/Cadillac, and that GM will enter as an engine supplier at a later time," added the F1 statement.

"Formula 1 is therefore pleased to move forward with this application process and will provide further updates in due course."

F1 has grown exponentially in the US market in recent years and now has three races in the country each season.

F1 president Stefano Domenicali said: "General Motors and Cadillac's commitment to this project is an important and positive demonstration of the evolution of our sport.

"We look forward to seeing the progress and growth of this entry, certain of the full collaboration and support of all the parties involved."

Rather than Andretti Global, who initiated the original bid, the statement made reference to TWG Global as GM's F1 partner - the company which now controls the American motorsports operation under new chief executive Dan Towriss after founder Michael Andretti stepped back from day-to-day control.

It is understood that a key element in the rapid progression of talks has been Michael Andretti's departure, after he appeared to damage relationships with key figures at F1 with the bold nature of his approach to force his eponymous team onto the grid.

General Motors confirmed that Michael's father Mario, the 1978 F1 world champion, remained involved in the project and would serve as a director on the team's board.

"My first love was Formula 1 and now - 70 years later - the F1 paddock is still my happy place," said the 84-year-old Mario Andretti.

"I'm absolutely thrilled with Cadillac, Formula 1, Mark Walter, and Dan Towriss. "To still be involved at this stage of my life - I have to pinch myself to make sure I'm not dreaming."

General Motors president Mark Reuss added: "It's an honour for General Motors and Cadillac to join the world's premier racing series, and we're committed to competing with passion and integrity to elevate the sport for race fans around the world.

"This is a global stage for us to demonstrate GM's engineering expertise and technology leadership at an entirely new level."

Like Audi, who are joining the sport by taking over the Sauber team in 2026, the attraction of General Motors' prospective entry is that they will manufacture their own engine.

However, a lack of time means they would be allowed to use an engine provided by another manufacturer for the 2026 and 2027 seasons, before introducing their own in 2028.

Horner: No problem with GM joining but we're not paying for it

McLaren chief Zak Brown said he would "absolutely" welcome the addition of General Motors to the grid when speaking to Sky Sports F1 ahead of the final practice at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

"They've got a great history in motorsport, General Motors," Brown said.

"So I think it's great, more competition. Something for the fans to get excited about. They love new grands prix, new power units, new racing teams, new racing drivers, so I think it will be exciting.

Brown was almost alone among current F1 bosses in being publicly supportive of Andretti's initial bid, with the majority opposing the expansion of the grid on the grounds that they would lose money.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1 ahead of qualifying in Las Vegas, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said the finances of the deal remained his main concern.

Horner said: "So long as logistically it can be accommodated. We'd have absolutely no problem with seeing GM come here but we're not paying for it.

"We've got no issue with them coming. We'd welcome them with open arms but you don't want to see the prize fund diluted.

"So there will be that question of whose side of the cake does it come out of? Probably a bit of everybody's."

