Qatar GP: Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz hold clear the air talks after Las Vegas drama at Ferrari

Charles Leclerc says he has cleared the air with Carlos Sainz ahead of this weekend's Qatar Grand Prix after the Ferrari driver expressed frustration with his team and team-mate at last Sunday's race in Las Vegas.

Leclerc was heard using a series of expletives on team radio as he bemoaned his race in Sin City, which saw him finish one place behind his podium-finishing team-mate in fourth.

The Ferrari drivers had traded positions three times already in the race before the final round of pit stops when Leclerc was running ahead. But the Monegasque then dropped back behind Sainz soon after his final stop.

And while not keen to dwell on last Sunday as he faced the media on Thursday in Qatar, Leclerc said he and Sainz had talked about what happened and there were no problems between them.

"I don't want to go back to what happened in Vegas," said Leclerc.

"The last two races of the season and we need to do absolutely everything in order to get that Constructors' Championship. That's all that matters and whatever happened in Vegas we discussed about it.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports F1's Ted Kravitz reflects on a dramatic race at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, in which George Russell claimed P1 and Max Verstappen won his fourth world title

"I have a really good relationship with Carlos and we've sometimes had races where things don't go exactly the way we want but the most important thing is that we discuss it and we go forward.

"It's very clear for both of us that we just want to win the constructors' and it's by working as a team that we achieve that, I'm sure there won't be any problems with it."

Asked if they had therefore cleared the air, Leclerc confirmed: "Exactly."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ferrari's Charles Leclerc says that he has a great understanding with teammate with Carlos Sainz despite his comments after the Las Vegas GP as they look to win the Constructors Championship

Ferrari are chasing their first constructors' title since 2008 and trail McLaren by just 24 points heading in to this weekend's penultimate round at the Lusail International Circuit.

More to follow…

Sky Sports F1's live Qatar GP schedule

Friday November 29

9.55am: F1 Academy Practice One

11am: F2 Practice

1pm: Qatar GP Practice One (practice starts at 1.30pm)

2.55pm: F1 Academy Practice Two

4.05pm: F2 Qualifying

5pm: Qatar GP Sprint Qualifying (qualifying starts at 5.30pm)*

Saturday November 30

12.10pm: F1 Academy Qualifying

1pm: Qatar GP Sprint build-up

2pm: QATAR GP SPRINT

3.30pm: Ted's Sprint Notebook

4pm: F2 Sprint Race

5.15pm: Qatar GP Qualifying build-up

6pm: QATAR GP QUALIFYING

8pm: F1 Academy: Race One

8.45pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday December 1

10.55am: F1 Academy Race Two

12.15pm: F2 Feature Race

2.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Qatar GP build-up

4pm: THE QATAR GRAND PRIX

6pm: Chequered Flag: Qatar GP reaction

7pm: Ted's Notebook

*also live on Sky Sports Main Event

Formula 1's season-ending triple-header continues this weekend with the Qatar Grand Prix, live on Sky Sports F1. Stream the final two F1 races and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership - No contract, cancel anytime