Qatar GP: Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz hold clear the air talks after Las Vegas drama at Ferrari
Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were both left frustrated after Las Vegas but have held talks to discuss the race; watch Qatar GP Sprint weekend from Friday at 1.30pm, with Sprint Qualifying at 5.30pm on Sky Sports F1
Thursday 28 November 2024 15:48, UK
Charles Leclerc says he has cleared the air with Carlos Sainz ahead of this weekend's Qatar Grand Prix after the Ferrari driver expressed frustration with his team and team-mate at last Sunday's race in Las Vegas.
Leclerc was heard using a series of expletives on team radio as he bemoaned his race in Sin City, which saw him finish one place behind his podium-finishing team-mate in fourth.
The Ferrari drivers had traded positions three times already in the race before the final round of pit stops when Leclerc was running ahead. But the Monegasque then dropped back behind Sainz soon after his final stop.
- How Mercedes could impact McLaren vs Ferrari constructors' title battle
- When to watch the Qatar Grand Prix live on Sky Sports F1
- Get Sky Sports or stream F1 and more with NOW
And while not keen to dwell on last Sunday as he faced the media on Thursday in Qatar, Leclerc said he and Sainz had talked about what happened and there were no problems between them.
"I don't want to go back to what happened in Vegas," said Leclerc.
Trending
- Liverpool contract update: Is Salah staying?
- Transfer Centre LIVE! Will Chelsea sell Nkunku in January?
- Heidenheim v Chelsea preview: Will Neto and Gusto be fit?
- Nwaneri: Inside the rise of Arsenal's star-in-waiting
- Slot coy on Bradley, Konate injuries - Trent could start Liverpool vs City
- Merson: I wouldn't offer Salah new deal
- Bellingham: Liverpool are best team in Europe
- Man Utd vs Bodo/Glimt: Martinez in contention to return
- Tottenham vs Roma preview: We'll cope with 'shock' Vicario injury - Ange
- Three CL league phase games to go: Who is in trouble?
"The last two races of the season and we need to do absolutely everything in order to get that Constructors' Championship. That's all that matters and whatever happened in Vegas we discussed about it.
"I have a really good relationship with Carlos and we've sometimes had races where things don't go exactly the way we want but the most important thing is that we discuss it and we go forward.
"It's very clear for both of us that we just want to win the constructors' and it's by working as a team that we achieve that, I'm sure there won't be any problems with it."
Asked if they had therefore cleared the air, Leclerc confirmed: "Exactly."
Ferrari are chasing their first constructors' title since 2008 and trail McLaren by just 24 points heading in to this weekend's penultimate round at the Lusail International Circuit.
More to follow…
Sky Sports F1's live Qatar GP schedule
Friday November 29
9.55am: F1 Academy Practice One
11am: F2 Practice
1pm: Qatar GP Practice One (practice starts at 1.30pm)
2.55pm: F1 Academy Practice Two
4.05pm: F2 Qualifying
5pm: Qatar GP Sprint Qualifying (qualifying starts at 5.30pm)*
Saturday November 30
12.10pm: F1 Academy Qualifying
1pm: Qatar GP Sprint build-up
2pm: QATAR GP SPRINT
3.30pm: Ted's Sprint Notebook
4pm: F2 Sprint Race
5.15pm: Qatar GP Qualifying build-up
6pm: QATAR GP QUALIFYING
8pm: F1 Academy: Race One
8.45pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook
Sunday December 1
10.55am: F1 Academy Race Two
12.15pm: F2 Feature Race
2.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Qatar GP build-up
4pm: THE QATAR GRAND PRIX
6pm: Chequered Flag: Qatar GP reaction
7pm: Ted's Notebook
*also live on Sky Sports Main Event
Formula 1's season-ending triple-header continues this weekend with the Qatar Grand Prix, live on Sky Sports F1. Stream the final two F1 races and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership - No contract, cancel anytime