Qatar GP: Lando Norris dismisses claim Max Verstappen would win 2024 F1 championship in a McLaren

Lando Norris has dismissed Max Verstappen's claim that he would have also won the 2024 F1 title in the McLaren.

The Dutchman clinched his fourth successive world title at the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Sunday with two events to spare, despite Red Bull being third in the Constructors' Championship. McLaren lead Ferrari by 24 points in the standings, with Red Bull 53 points adrift of the leader.

Verstappen shared a warm exchange with McLaren chief executive Zak Brown when speaking to Sky Sports F1, when he commented: "Like you said, before I could only win it in the fastest car. This year has been a little bit different!", in apparent reference to comments made by Brown in an interview earlier this year.

And speaking later to Dutch media as his title celebrations continued, Verstappen was quoted by De Telegraaf as saying: "Things like that only motivate me. If people are critical and think that I can only win in the best car, then I prove the opposite.

"If I don't get credit for this now, then I don't know what else I can do. Would I have become champion in the McLaren? Yes! And much earlier too."

A thrilling season has seen Verstappen win eight races, five more than Norris, although only one of those came in the last 12 races.

"He should start in comedy or something! He can say whatever he wants," said Norris ahead of this weekend's Qatar Grand Prix.

"Of course, I completely disagree, as I would. He's good. But he's not true."

Norris later added to Sky Sports F1: "I know what Max is capable of doing. It depends. If there was no Red Bull, yeah, even I could have won if there was no Red Bull and Max was not in a Red Bull, I would have won the championship!

"I don't believe it [his comments]. I like his confidence. I can say whatever. I can say 'I was world champion, I can do this or that'. But, not possible."

Verstappen and Norris clashed at the Austrian Grand Prix, then had further controversial incidents in Austin and Mexico City when the title race began to heat up.

The pair have been friends off the track for several years and Norris says that remains the case.

"There were some tough moments but we are still good friends. We had a nice word with each other after the race in Vegas," he said.

"I still have a lot of respect for him and all he's done, so from my side all good."

Norris sees Mercedes as favourites for Qatar

McLaren could win the Constructors' Championship if they leave the Qatar GP Sprint weekend with a lead of 45 points or more over the second-place team.

Following a difficult Las Vegas weekend, McLaren should be stronger at the high-speed Lusail International Circuit as it suits the strengths of their car with the fast corners.

However, Norris thinks Mercedes will be the team to beat following their one-two in Las Vegas, and the speed they showed in Qatar last year, when they qualified second and third, only to collide at the first corner.

"Mercedes were very quick here last year, so they are definitely favourites this weekend," said Norris.

"Red Bull were good last year as well, Max. We were good, so I'm expecting a good battle.

"I'm hoping that favours us a little bit more compared to Ferrari but Ferrari fixed a lot of their woes that they were struggling with last year, so honestly, no idea. But when you look at things, Ferrari and Mercedes are the guys in a better flow at the moment."

Sky Sports F1's live Qatar GP schedule

Friday November 29

9.55am: F1 Academy Practice One

11am: F2 Practice

1pm: Qatar GP Practice One (practice starts at 1.30pm)

2.55pm: F1 Academy Practice Two

4.05pm: F2 Qualifying

5pm: Qatar GP Sprint Qualifying (qualifying starts at 5.30pm)*

Saturday November 30

12.10pm: F1 Academy Qualifying

1pm: Qatar GP Sprint build-up

2pm: QATAR GP SPRINT

3.30pm: Ted's Sprint Notebook

4pm: F2 Sprint Race

5.15pm: Qatar GP Qualifying build-up

6pm: QATAR GP QUALIFYING

8pm: F1 Academy: Race One

8.45pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday December 1

10.55am: F1 Academy Race Two

12.15pm: F2 Feature Race

2.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Qatar GP build-up

4pm: THE QATAR GRAND PRIX

6pm: Chequered Flag: Qatar GP reaction

7pm: Ted's Notebook

*also live on Sky Sports Main Event

